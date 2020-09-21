Wanted terrorists among 'neutralized' in Turkey

ANKARA

Three terrorists neutralized last month in southern Turkey were on the country's wanted list, the Interior Ministry said on Sept. 21.

Cihan Erbaş, codenamed Hüseyin, Serhat Aykul, codenamed Ciğer-Amed, and Şefik Korman, codenamed Ali Norsin were in the grey category of the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorists list and sought with a bounty up to 500,000 Turkish

liras ($65,824) on their heads.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

The terrorists were neutralized in Hatay on Aug. 22 as part of the Operation Yıldırım-5 around Mt. Amanos, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



