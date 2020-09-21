Wanted terrorists among 'neutralized' in Turkey

  • September 21 2020 12:36:59

ANKARA
Three terrorists neutralized last month in southern Turkey were on the country's wanted list, the Interior Ministry said on Sept. 21. 

Cihan Erbaş, codenamed Hüseyin, Serhat Aykul, codenamed Ciğer-Amed, and Şefik Korman, codenamed Ali Norsin were in the grey category of the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorists list and sought with a bounty up to 500,000 Turkish
liras ($65,824) on their heads.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

The terrorists were neutralized in Hatay on Aug. 22 as part of the Operation Yıldırım-5 around Mt. Amanos, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

