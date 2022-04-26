Wall along Turkey-Iran border to complete in 2023: Minister

  • April 26 2022 07:00:00

Wall along Turkey-Iran border to complete in 2023: Minister

VAN
Wall along Turkey-Iran border to complete in 2023: Minister

The construction of the 295-kilometers wall along the border of Turkey and Iran will be finished by 2023, the country’s interior minister has said.

After inspecting the borderline from a helicopter, Soylu spoke at a press conference held at one of the border posts on April 24.

“Until now, a 191-kilometer wall has been erected along the borders of the eastern provinces of Ağrı and Iğdır,” Soylu said. “Also, some 26 minefields have been cleaned in three stages.”

Reminding that some 95 percent of the construction of some 250 towers with optical viewfinders has also been finished, Soylu said: “All the eastern border will be controlled with walls, towers, wire fences and thermal cameras at the Turkish Republic’s 100th anniversary next year.”

Turkey has also built an 837-kilometer wall on the Syrian border in the country’s south, the minister highlighted.

Breaking new ground, Turkey had started guarding the country’s biggest lake, Lake Van, with the Coast Guard last year against the migrant influx.
“This is the first time that Coast Guard serves in a lake or region in the east,” Soylu underlined. “The Coast Guard has a lot of experience in the Mediterranean and the Aegean Seas on preventing migrants [from entering]. We want to take benefits from these experiences,” he added.

Süleyman Soylu,

WORLD Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
President Erdoğan slams Biden over remarks on 1915 events

President Erdoğan slams Biden over remarks on 1915 events
Göbeklitepe may be made by aliens, says mayor

Göbeklitepe may be made by aliens, says mayor
French soldiers laid to rest in Çanakkale

French soldiers laid to rest in Çanakkale
Health minister hints ‘end of pandemic’ by shaking hands with citizens

Health minister hints ‘end of pandemic’ by shaking hands with citizens
Wedding shopping ramps up online orders

Wedding shopping ramps up online orders
Fishing ban in Marmara should be extended to whole year: Scientist

Fishing ban in Marmara should be extended to whole year: Scientist
WORLD Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

ECONOMY Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion

Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion    

The US was the top spender with $801 billion and China came second at $293 billion, while global military spending climbed to a total of $2.1 trillion last year, shows a report by Sipri

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.