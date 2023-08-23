Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

MOSCOW
Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

The head of the Wagner group that in June attempted to topple Russia's military leadership was on the passengers list of a plane that crashed Wednesday, Russian news agencies said.

Since the rebellion -- seen as the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority since he came to power -- uncertainty has surrounded the fate of the Wagner group and of its controversial chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Russia's ministry for emergency situation on Wednesday announced the crash of a private plane travelling between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

"There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died," the ministry said.

Russian news agencies later reported Prigozhin on the list of passengers of the plane.

"The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, (Russia's aviation agency) Rosaviatsia said," TASS news agency reported, with RIA Novosti and Interfax issuing similar reports.

Videos on Telegram channels linked to Wagner posted footage -- that AFP could not independently confirm -- showing the wreckage of the plane burning in a field.

In an official statement, Rosaviatsia said it set up a special commission to investigate the crash of the Embraer - 135 (EBM-135BJ).

The bodies of eight people have been found so far at the site of the crash, RIA Novosti said citing the emergency services.

Shortly after the news of the crash emerged, a White House official commented that Prigozhin's death would be no surprise. 

Putin was meanwhile giving a speech for the 80th anniversary of the Kursk battle in World War II.

He did not mention the crash and hailed "all our soldiers who are fighting bravely and resolutely" in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said on social media that the plane crash was "a signal from Putin to Russia's elites ahead of the 2024 elections. 'Beware! Disloyalty equals death'."

During the offensive in Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022, Prigozhin came out of the shadows.

He spearheaded the capture of several Ukrainian towns including Bakhmut -- and harshly criticised Russia's conventional military leadership.

Prigozhin was locked in a bitter months-long power struggle with the defence ministry that he accused of trying to "steal" Wagner's victories.

Tensions degenerated into a short-lived rebellion on June 23 and 24.

Thousands of mercenaries took up weapons and marched from southern Russia towards Moscow with the aim of toppling the country's military leaders.

The mutiny ended with a deal, mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, under which Prigozhin was expected to move to neighbouring Belarus with some of his men.

Some of the fighters went to Belarus where they begun training the ex-Soviet country's special forces.

But the fate of Prigozhin remained unclear: he seemed to enjoy a certain amount of freedom and took part in a meeting at the Kremlin where he refused to cede command of his mercenary group.

Still, he mostly remained out of the public eye.

His Telegram channel -- where he usually communicated -- has been inactive since the end of June.

Wagner-linked Telegram channels instead purportedly relayed rare messages.

On Monday, video circulated showing him apparently in Africa, which he vowed to make "freer".

The group maintains a strong military presence in Africa, where it has partnered with several nations, including Mali and the Central African Republic.

WORLD Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

    Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

  2. Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

    Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

  3. Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

    Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

  4. At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

    At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

  5. Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism

    Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism
Recommended
At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires
India becomes fourth country to successfully land spacecraft on moon

India becomes fourth country to successfully land spacecraft on moon
Russian drone hits grain infrastructure in Odesa region: governor

Russian drone hits grain infrastructure in Odesa region: governor
Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges
Russia says Ukrainian boat destroyed in new Black Sea clash

Russia says Ukrainian boat destroyed in new Black Sea clash
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile
WORLD Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

Wagner chief on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

The head of the Wagner group that in June attempted to topple Russia's military leadership was on the passengers list of a plane that crashed Wednesday, Russian news agencies said.

ECONOMY AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study

AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study

Artificial Intelligence is more likely to augment jobs than to destroy them, a U.N. study has indicated, at a time of growing anxiety over the potential impact of the technology.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.