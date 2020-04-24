W Balkans celebrate Turkish parliament's centenary

BELGRADE/MOSCOW

Top leaders from the Western Balkan countries of Albania, Kosovo, and North Macedonia on April 23 celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Turkey’s parliament.



Gramor Ruci, chairman of the Assembly of Albania, along with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and Turkish political parties in North Macedonia praised Turkey's policies and activities in the region.



In a letter to Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, Ruci said that Albania is delighted in the friendly way Turkey has forged its success.



"We wish Turkey further success on the road to development and democracy for greater support for peace, stability, and security in the region and beyond," said Ruci.



Ruci also said the 100th-anniversary celebrations are coinciding with a difficult time for the whole world.



Kurti on social media congratulated the Turkish parliament on its centenary by saying in Turkish: "Happy holiday."



"Kosovo has found support and friendship in Turkey, as an important country in NATO, but also as a friend of Albanians,” he said.

“Also, Kosovo is home to a Turkish minority which makes important contributions to our country.”

He further hailed the “strong friendship of Kosovo and Albanians with Turkey."

Enes İbrahim, the head of North Macedonia’s Turkish Progressive Party, said that the Turkish parliament's centenary is being celebrated with great pride in North Macedonia.



Beycan Iİyas, head of the country’s Democratic Party of Turks, said that the meaning of Turkish history today is enormous.



Movement for Turkish National Union (TMBH) head Erdoğan Saraç said his party is celebrating their homeland's National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Russia congratulates Turkey for parliament's centenary

In the meantime, the head of the State Duma, or Russian lower chamber of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, congratulated his Turkish counterpart Şentop for the centenary of the Turkish parliament on April 23.

"It is important that the cooperation between the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the Grand National Assembly of Turkey contributes to the development of friendly Russian-Turkish relations in the interests of the citizens of our countries,” Volodin said in a message sent to Sentop that was also published on the State Duma's website. “I wish you, your colleagues and all Turkish citizens success and prosperity," Volodin said in a special message, also published on the State Duma's official website.

Turkey marks April 23, the anniversary of its parliament, as a holiday for children, while public offices, schools, and private citizens also hold programs.



The celebrations have been dedicated to children since the early days of the country, at the instruction of republic founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 1920 during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular, and modern republic.