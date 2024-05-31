Vulnerable island states adopt 10-year development plan

Vulnerable island states adopt 10-year development plan

ST. JOHN'S
Vulnerable island states adopt 10-year development plan

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Arnold Loughman, Attorney General of Vanuatu, and Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu, pose for a picture during a hearing at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Seas (ITLOS) on September 11, 2023 in Hamburg,

Small island developing states (SIDS), which are among the first victims of climate change, on Thursday adopted a 10-year plan seeking international support in fending off severe and even existential threats.

"It is the beginning of a 10-year sprint. And I hope that there'll be no brakes that will be put on the SIDS," U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said, highlighting the "global injustice" they face.

Speaking at the end of the fourth U.N. Conference on these states, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, whose capital hosted the forum, said the plan will be used to "agitate and to advocate on behalf of SIDS" among various global bodies.

"We are celebrating a new beginning for a brighter future for SIDS," he said.

The group of 39 countries — hailing from the Caribbean and the Pacific and Indian oceans — are home to 65 million people.

They share characteristics that make them vulnerable, including small territories, scattered population, geographic isolation and poorly diversified, import-dependent economies.

"The next 10 years are critical for small island developing States," said the declaration.

Global warming is sharpening the threat, bringing droughts, floods, and hurricanes. Rising sea levels can literally erase some of the states from the map, such as the Maldives and Tuvalu.

For the states to achieve "sustainable development and resilient prosperity," they must "diversify their economies and strengthen State and productive capacities," the document adopted Thursday said.

They are investing in advanced technology and the digital economy, developing renewable energy and boosting trade.

Tourism will remain a focus, with the sector representing 20 percent of GDP for almost two-thirds of these states, and up to 65 percent of the economy of the Maldives, according to the IMF.

The countries will promote "resilient and sustainable tourism" including by minimizing pollution and protecting biodiversity, especially fragile coral reefs that attract divers from all over the world.

But in a global environment posing economic, climate and geopolitical threats, "without the full support of the international community, small island developing States will endure potentially far-reaching consequences," the document said.

Many of these island states, some of them saddled with debt, are classified as middle-income countries and therefore ineligible to receive international aid and financing at preferential rates from development banks.

They are urging reforms of the international financial system, with several envoys in Antigua calling for factors like economic dependence and exposure to climate change to be taken into consideration, and not just GDP.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states
NATO allies support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Zelensky seeks more arms, denounces Russias Baltic border provocations

Zelensky seeks more arms, denounces Russia's Baltic border 'provocations'
India court urges national emergency declaration for heatwaves

India court urges national emergency declaration for heatwaves
Serbia reruns Belgrade vote marred by fraud

Serbia reruns Belgrade vote marred by fraud

Spain says rejects Israeli restrictions on its Jerusalem consulate

Spain says rejects Israeli 'restrictions' on its Jerusalem consulate
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿