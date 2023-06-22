VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

ANKARA

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek have traveled to the United Arab Emirates for a one-day working visit.

The duo will hold a series of meetings and will meet with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss cooperation opportunities between the two countries, said the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate.

Delegations from the two countries will also hold meetings.

Last month, the governments of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates ratified the UAE-Türkiye Comprehensive Partnership Agreement.

“This deal marks a new era of cooperation in our long-standing friendship, and will help push bilateral non-oil trade beyond $40 billion in the next five years,” wrote the UAE’s State Minister for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at that time.