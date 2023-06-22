VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

ANKARA
VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek have traveled to the United Arab Emirates for a one-day working visit.

The duo will hold a series of meetings and will meet with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss cooperation opportunities between the two countries, said the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate.

Delegations from the two countries will also hold meetings.

Last month, the governments of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates ratified the UAE-Türkiye Comprehensive Partnership Agreement.

“This deal marks a new era of cooperation in our long-standing friendship, and will help push bilateral non-oil trade beyond $40 billion in the next five years,” wrote the UAE’s State Minister for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at that time.

Economy,

ECONOMY VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE
LATEST NEWS

  1. VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

    VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

  2. Israeli settlers storm into Palestinian town in West Bank as Israeli airstrike escalates crackdown

    Israeli settlers storm into Palestinian town in West Bank as Israeli airstrike escalates crackdown

  3. Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24

    Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24

  4. Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew

    Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew

  5. Eyes on Turkish Central Bank for rate decision

    Eyes on Turkish Central Bank for rate decision
Recommended
Eyes on Turkish Central Bank for rate decision

Eyes on Turkish Central Bank for rate decision

Turkish Airlines named Europe’s best airline

Turkish Airlines named Europe’s best airline
Capacity usage in manufacturing improves

Capacity usage in manufacturing improves
Foreign companies shifting investment out of China

Foreign companies shifting investment out of China
Rivian to join Tesla charging network

Rivian to join Tesla charging network

Henkel’s Tuzla plant achieves carbon neutrality

Henkel’s Tuzla plant achieves carbon neutrality
WORLD Israeli settlers storm into Palestinian town in West Bank as Israeli airstrike escalates crackdown

Israeli settlers storm into Palestinian town in West Bank as Israeli airstrike escalates crackdown

Hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, setting fire to dozens of cars and homes to avenge the deaths of four Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen the previous day, residents said. Palestinians said one man was killed in the violence.

ECONOMY VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek have traveled to the United Arab Emirates for a one-day working visit.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.