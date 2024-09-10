VP launches plan to combat gambling, digital addiction

ANKARA

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has announced the launch of an action plan to combat gambling and digital addiction in schools.

The initiative will address addiction to gambling, the internet, smartphones and video games, Yılmaz said during a meeting of a board convened under the Health Ministry on Sept. 10.

The discussion was attended by several high-ranking figures, including Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, Higher Education Council (YÖK) head Erol Özvar and Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) chief Ebubekir Şahin.

Officials from various ministry sub-units involved in fighting addiction were also present.

In addition to issues like drugs, tobacco and alcohol, gambling and digital addiction are now seen as critical threats that require high-level attention, Yılmaz told attendees.

He also highlighted a newly-approved curriculum by the Education Ministry aimed at raising awareness and prevention of addiction among students, teachers and parents.

The new curriculum is set to be implemented, gradually starting next academic year, initially targeting preschool, first grade, fifth grade and first-year high school students.

“We will also increase access to treatment that will support our generations with protective policies against all types of addiction,” Yılmaz said.

The vice president stressed the importance of collaboration between state institutions, nongovernmental organizations, families, educational institutions and the health sector.

"Reviewing all legislation in force within the scope of the fight against addiction and increasing academic contribution to the fight against addiction in cooperation with universities will be on our agenda," he said.

Additionally, the meeting addressed an upcoming communication campaign by the Health Ministry to combat tobacco use.