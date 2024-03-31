Voting ends in local elections across Türkiye, counting process starts

ISTANBUL

Polling for Türkiye's local elections concludes, and the counting process begins, with over 61 million voters eligible to vote in the country's 81 provinces.

Voting in the 32 eastern provinces started at 7 a.m. local time and ended at 4 p.m. Polls in the remaining provinces opened at 8 a.m. and closed at 5 p.m.

Among the 61.44 million eligible voters, 1.03 million young people cast their first ballot. A total of 206,000 ballot boxes were distributed across the country, making way for candidates from 34 political parties.

The elections will elect mayors for 81 provinces, 973 districts, and 390 towns, as well as over 50,000 mukhtars (local leaders). In addition, voters will be able to select members of provincial and municipal councils.

The YSK has previously finalized the order of political parties on the ballot papers. Despite initially qualifying 36 parties, the electoral landscape has seen changes with the withdrawal of two parties and the rebranding of another.

The Innovation Party opted out of the race, reducing the number of participating parties to 35. Furthermore, the Great Türkiye Party transformed into the Ocak Party, while the Young Party (GP) also announced its withdrawal.

Notably absent from the upcoming polls is the Party for Change in Türkiye (TDP), which merged with the Republican People's Party (CHP) in June, under the leadership of current CHP lawmaker Mustafa Sarıgül.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) secured the first spot on the ballot, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) landed in the 18th position. The ruling alliance partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), will appear 31st, with the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) securing the ninth spot.

The ballot paper will see the İYİ (Good) Party claiming the second position and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) securing the 33rd spot. Notably, the Felicity Party and the Future Party are slated for the 34th and 16th positions, respectively.

The positions also delineate the New Welfare Party (YRP) in eighth place, the Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) in 32nd and the Democrat Party (DP) in 24th.

Newcomers like the Anatolian Unity Party (ABP) and Bright Democracy Party (ADP) marked their presence on the ballot.

Meanwhile, media outlets are subject to a ban on publishing news, predictions and comments about the election and its results until 6 p.m. on election day. Until 9 p.m., only election-related news and communiqués issued by the YSK are permitted for publication, though the election body retains the authority to adjust this time frame if necessary.