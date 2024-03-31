Voters in earthquake-hit areas cast ballots in containers

HATAY
Citizens in regions still reeling from the devastating earthquakes that struck in early February last year have cast their votes in makeshift polling stations housed within containers.

With over 1 million eligible voters spread across more than 3,400 ballot boxes in Hatay, the province hardest hit by the devastating tremors, measures were taken to ensure participation despite the widespread destruction.

Containers were positioned within the grounds of damaged schools, serving as impromptu polling stations for citizens in seven districts. The containers hosted nearly 100 ballot boxes, supplemented by 13 mobile units to accommodate voters in hard-to-reach areas.

Security was another concern, with nearly 8,500 personnel deployed, comprising over 5,000 police officers and approximately 3,300 gendarmes, to safeguard the process.

Adıyaman, another heavily impacted province, witnessed a similar scenario, with voters utilizing nearly 1,600 ballot boxes, some of which were situated in container cities and prefabricated structures adjacent to earthquake-ravaged school premises.

Meanwhile, in Malatya's Battalgazi district, ballot boxes found a temporary home in container cities as well, as over 542,000 eligible voters participated in the electoral process across more than 2,000 polling stations.

The efforts come in the aftermath of the earthquakes that claimed the lives of over 53,500 individuals across 11 southern provinces, leaving over 14 million people directly affected. The widespread devastation also resulted in more than 107,000 injuries, spanning a vast 120,000 square-kilometer area.

