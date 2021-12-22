Voice actor of Rocky, Rambo dies at 69

ISTANBUL
Sezai Aydın, a Turkish veteran theater artist who had been the voice actor for many Hollywood fictional characters such as Rocky, Rambo, Fred from the Flintstones and Bill Cosby, has passed away due to heart failure at the age of 69 in Istanbul.

According to his family, the actor was getting treatment in a hospital for a fortnight. “He was hospitalized for health reasons other than the coronavirus,” his son Arda Aydın wrote on Twitter on Dec. 21.

“While sharing a stage with him, I watched him with admiration to see how he will act next,” Sevinç Erbulak, an actress, said about Aydın’s performances.

Suat Ateşdağlı, a DJ, said his and his generations adolescent years now lay in silence, referring to Aydın’s voice-over works for Hollywood characters in Turkish.

Aydın, born on Feb. 15, 1952, graduated from Ankara University’s school of economics and administrative sciences.

He chose acting as a professional career due to his immense love for theaters.

Aydın’s wife, Fatma Çiğdem Aydın, a prominent women’s rightist, died last month at the age of 60.

