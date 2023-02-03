Visitors rush to see returned treasures

Visitors rush to see returned treasures

ANTALYA
Visitors rush to see returned treasures

Nine historic artifacts, including the Perge sarcophagus and the statue of Emperor Verus, that have been returned to Türkiye three months ago from the U.S., receive great interest from visitors at the Antalya Museum. Last year, 166,000 people visited the museum, according to figures.

Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Culture and Tourism Ministry General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, Antalya and Burdur Museum Directorates, New York Culture and Promotion Office have collaborated to bring the artifacts looted from their homeland.

The statues of Lucius Verus, Attis, Apollon, terracotta plate and the fragments of four columnar sarcophagi, which were smuggled to the U.S. from ancient cities in Türkiye years ago, were returned to Türkiye in November 2022.

Nine artifacts were opened to visitors at a ceremony held at the Antalya Museum Directorate.

Among them the human-sized bronze statue of the Roman Emperor Lucius Verus and the Roman-era four-piece columnar sarcophagus from the ancient city of Perge in Antalya were the two most popular artifacts.

The museum reported that the statue of Verus is one of the rare human-sized bronze statues that have survived to the present day.

Antalya Museum Director Mustafa Demirel said, “Thanks to the works of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the late Professor Jale İnan, legal processes started for the return of the artifacts to our country. As a result, they were returned to the country and delivered to the Antalya Museum. There are also other returned artifacts in the museum. They attract great attention. The museum hosted 166,000 visitors last year.”

US, treasures,

ARTS & LIFE Visitors rush to see returned treasures

Visitors rush to see returned treasures
LATEST NEWS

  1. Visitors rush to see returned treasures

    Visitors rush to see returned treasures

  2. ‘Surprising’ mummy ingredients discovered

    ‘Surprising’ mummy ingredients discovered

  3. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame launches 2023 nominees

    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame launches 2023 nominees

  4. Does Asterix have the magic potion to save French cinema?

    Does Asterix have the magic potion to save French cinema?

  5. Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations

    Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations
Recommended
Beyonce announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce announces ‘Renaissance’ tour
Tate’s neighbors win privacy appeal

Tate’s neighbors win privacy appeal
‘Surprising’ mummy ingredients discovered

‘Surprising’ mummy ingredients discovered
Does Asterix have the magic potion to save French cinema

Does Asterix have the magic potion to save French cinema?
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame launches 2023 nominees

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame launches 2023 nominees
Spotify passes 200 million paying users

Spotify passes 200 million paying users
WORLD Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, in what Kiev suspects is preparation for an offensive as the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches.

ECONOMY Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations

Meta reports fall in sales, but beats expectations

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta on Feb. 1 reported its first annual sales drop since the company went public in 2012, but the fall was less brutal than expected, sending its share price soaring.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.