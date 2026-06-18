Visitor cap to be introduced at Salda Lake to guard ecosystem

BURDUR

Authorities in the southwestern province of Burdur have announced plans to introduce a visitor limit at Salda Lake, one of the country’s most distinctive natural landmarks, in an effort to safeguard its fragile ecosystem from excessive tourism pressure.

Mustafa Turan, governor of Yeşilova district, said the lake’s carrying capacity has been calculated at approximately 600,000 visitors annually and that authorities will not permit numbers to exceed this threshold.

Known for its striking white shores and turquoise waters, Salda Lake has attracted international attention due to geological features that resemble those of Jezero Crater on Mars, making it a site of interest for both tourists and scientists. The lake welcomed around 450,000 domestic and international visitors last year.

Speaking at the public beach area, Turan said Salda has increasingly emerged as a destination for “scientific tourism,” drawing researchers and academics conducting studies on its unique geological and ecological characteristics. He noted that the recent Science Days event organized by the Burdur Governor’s Office brought together scientists and academics from Türkiye and abroad, while also featuring sky observation activities.

Authorities emphasized that strict conservation measures remain in place in the lake’s sensitive White Islands area, where walking on the protected white sediments and entering the water are prohibited. The zone also hosts a science center used by students and researchers for educational and scientific activities.

To strengthen environmental protection during the busy summer season, several institutions have been deployed around the lake. Mounted patrols and an electric boat operated by the gendarmerie are among the measures introduced to monitor the area and respond to potential incidents.

With visitor numbers expected to rise further this year, officials are also planning meteor shower observation events at the nearby Salda Ski Center in August.