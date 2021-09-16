Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

  • September 16 2021 13:33:35

Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

ISTANBUL
Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

Former U.S. President Barack Obama shared his visit to Istanbul during his presidency while addressing younger generations in his speech at the online program “Reshape Virtual Summit 2021.”

“I visited Istanbul (largest metropolitan city of Turkey) on my first trip abroad as the president, and it was wonderful. It is an extraordinary country with extraordinary people,” Obama said.

“The most significant thing I did in Istanbul was to meet extraordinary young people,” he added.

The 44th president of the U.S., who served between Jan. 20, 2009, and Jan. 20, 2017, especially name checked the Sultanahmet Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque.

Stating that his visit to the Sultanahmet Mosque was an “enormous” experience for him, Obama said, “The Sultanahmet Mosque is one of the world’s special historical sites that astonishes you and connects you between thepast, the present and the future.”

Obama visited Turkey between April 5 and 7, 2009, in his first visit abroad as president. He stayed in the capital Ankara for two days and visited Istanbul to participate in the “Second Forum of the Alliance of the Civilizations.”

US,

TURKEY Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

    Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

  2. Roman-era sewage system discovered in western Turkey

    Roman-era sewage system discovered in western Turkey

  3. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

  4. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  5. Japanese adventurer on world tour stabbed in Turkey’s east

    Japanese adventurer on world tour stabbed in Turkey’s east
Recommended
Vaccination program on track, successful, says minister

Vaccination program on track, successful, says minister
Erdoğan vows stronger Turkey by republic’s centenary

Erdoğan vows stronger Turkey by republic’s centenary
Aegean province seeks new National Lottery millionaire

Aegean province seeks new National Lottery millionaire
Visually impaired man runs 13 km every day with cane in hand

Visually impaired man runs 13 km every day with cane in hand
Threat against Azerbaijan perceived as threats against Turkey: Defense minister

Threat against Azerbaijan perceived as threats against Turkey: Defense minister
Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister
WORLD Afghan musicians mourn abandoned instruments after Taliban takeover

Afghan musicians mourn abandoned instruments after Taliban takeover

Viola player Bahar was practising at her music college in the Afghan capital, when news broke that the Taliban had reached the city.
ECONOMY Turkish private sectors foreign debt falls in July

Turkish private sector's foreign debt falls in July

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding external loans stood at $173.3 billion in July, decreasing by $130 million compared to the end of 2020, the Turkish Central Bank said on Sept. 15. 
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe aim for Europa League success

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe aim for Europa League success

Two Istanbul rivals start their Europa League campaigns on Sept. 16 when Galatasaray hosts Italy’s Lazio in a Group E match and Fenerbahçe visits Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in Group D.