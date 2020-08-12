Virus-related hospitalization down but severe cases rise in Turkey

  • August 12 2020 10:16:00

ANKARA
COVID-19-associated hospitalization rate has been declining but severe infection care is rising in Turkey, the health minister has said.

“There has been a 32 percent decline in hospitalization over the past three days,” Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter on Aug. 11.

However, he added the number of seriously ill people, which is an important indicator of how the outbreak unfolds, continues to rise.

Most of the new cases were recorded in Istanbul, the capital Ankara, the Central Anatolian province of Konya and the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakır and Şanlıurfa, according to the minister.

Officials earlier this week suggested that the government may consider introducing stricter measures in September to curb the spread of the coronavirus as daily new infections have spiked above 1,000.

Authorities suggested that restrictions like the ones introduced in April may be re-imposed starting mid-September.

