Virus cases in schools not alarming, says education minister

  • October 01 2021 12:45:22

Virus cases in schools not alarming, says education minister

ISTANBUL
Virus cases in schools not alarming, says education minister

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Turkey’s schools is not at alarming levels, Education Minister Mahmut Özer has said, reiterating that all measures will be taken to ensure face-to-face education is maintained.

Schools will not close again even if the number of cases rise, Özer said in an interview on Sept. 30 on private broadcaster CNN Türk.

The minister recalled that authorities’ assessments as to whether in-class education continue are not based on the pandemic outlook in a province or a district in a province but based on the number of cases reported in a classroom.

Since face-to-face education resumed in Turkey’s 71,320 schools with 850,000 classrooms, lessons temporarily suspended and resumed again in only 5,900 classrooms, Özer furthered, citing data that some 2 percent of schools in the U.S. are closed, which is lower than the initial expectations.

Some 18 million students and over 1 million teachers returned to schools for in-class education on Sept. 6 after nearly an 18-month break.

Recently, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that a quarter of all active cases in Turkey were in the 5-17 age group.

Considering that this group is not included in the vaccination program to a large extent, this was not unexpected, according to Koca.

Özer dismissed claims that the reopening of schools is the reason behind a recent rise in the coronavirus cases across the country.

“There is no scientific study suggesting a connection between the resumption of in-class education and a rise in COVID-19 cases,” he said, adding that if schools remained closed, Turkish citizens could have seen much higher daily infections.

“Schools are the safest places because the anti-virus rules are implemented in the strictest way in schools,” Özer noted.

Some 92 percent of teachers have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while 83 percent have been given both doses, according to the minister. “Another 5 percent have had COVID, thus around 88 percent of all teachers are either fully vaccinated or have developed immunity against the virus. The vaccination rate among teachers is above the nation’s average.”

To date, more than 109 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Turkey.

Nearly, 72 percent of the population aged 18 and above - or some 45 million people - have been given two doses of the jab while close to 54 million people - or around 87 percent of the adult population - have received their first doses. Additionally, more than 10 million people have been given the third shot of the vaccine.

mahmut ozer,

TURKEY New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan

New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

    Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

  2. Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

    Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

  3. Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

    Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

  4. Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia

    Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia

  5. National Security Council calls on int'l community to take responsibility for Afghanistan

    National Security Council calls on int'l community to take responsibility for Afghanistan
Recommended
New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan

New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan
Felicity Party’s Oğuzhan Asiltürk dies at age 86

Felicity Party’s Oğuzhan Asiltürk dies at age 86
‘Missing man’ joins search efforts looking for himself

‘Missing man’ joins search efforts looking for himself
Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance
Greece acknowledges Turkeys role in managing migration crisis

Greece acknowledges Turkey's role in managing migration crisis
Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia

Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia
WORLD Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure ’within weeks’

Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure ’within weeks’

Australia will begin to reopen its borders next month, the country’s prime minister said on Oct. 1, 18 months after citizens were banned from traveling overseas without permission.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkey’s Purchase Managers Index (PMI) for September slipped to 52.5, according to data revealed by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) and IHS Markit on Oct. 1.
SPORTS Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Sept. 30. 