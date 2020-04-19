Virus case tracking app launched in Turkey

  • April 19 2020 13:48:00

Virus case tracking app launched in Turkey

ANKARA
Virus case tracking app launched in Turkey

The Health Ministry has launched an application for smartphones that will enable people to detect and monitor the COVID-19 cases in their districts.

The application shows the risk level, the density of infected people and the density of people in isolation at the users’ locations.

It has been downloaded more than 1 million times since its launch on April 18.

One of the features of the application makes it possible to perform an online coronavirus test with a couple of questions. The application asks users how they are feeling or if they show any symptoms for the virus.

The application also indicates the locations of nearby hospitals, pharmacies, supermarkets and public transport vehicle stops on the map.

Another feature of the application will detect if the user has come into contact with people who pose risks.

The application also gives updated information on the outbreak, such as the number of confirmed cases in the country, the number of tests carried out, the number of people who recovered and the death toll from the virus.

The application has been developed by the Health Ministry in cooperation with the country’s mobile phone operators and the Information and Communication Technologies Authority.

Before the smartphone application, Turkey had already introduced a tracking system for people contaminated with the virus. The movements of those people, who are supposed to be in isolation, are monitored and if they break the isolation rules, they are warned through messages sent to their phones.

People with the virus are required to download the newly developed application for smartphones. Security forces will be informed about those who leave their homes despite warnings and necessary criminal actions will be taken.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Spiderman becomes a true hero in Antalya

    Spiderman becomes a true hero in Antalya

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,890 with 82,329 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,890 with 82,329 total cases

  3. Tight controls avert virus cases in coast town Kaş

    Tight controls avert virus cases in coast town Kaş

  4. New law puts Turkish justice under question

    New law puts Turkish justice under question

  5. Turkey confirms death of 342 expats due to COVID-19

    Turkey confirms death of 342 expats due to COVID-19
Recommended
Turkey sends protective gear to Lesotho

Turkey sends protective gear to Lesotho
Orthodox Easter services hit by virus as many stay at home

Orthodox Easter services hit by virus as many stay at home
Turkey’s healthcare investment proved its capacity amid outbreak: Presidential Communications Directorate

Turkey’s healthcare investment proved its capacity amid outbreak: Presidential Communications Directorate
Weapons belonging to PKK terrorists seized in N Iraq

Weapons belonging to PKK terrorists seized in N Iraq
Turkey may ease restrictions early June

Turkey may ease restrictions early June
Erdoğan inspects hospitals in Istanbul

Erdoğan inspects hospitals in Istanbul
WORLD Europes virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

Europe's virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

Coronavirus deaths surged past 100,000 in hardest-hit Europe on April 18 as hundreds of Americans frustrated by lockdown orders and egged on by President Donald Trump staged protests in several U.S. cities.    
ECONOMY Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

The Turkish government has launched an initiative to certificate coronavirus-free tourism resorts across the country, the culture and tourism minister has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.