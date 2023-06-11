Violin virtuoso Suna Kan dies at 86

Violin virtuoso Suna Kan dies at 86

Violin virtuoso Suna Kan dies at 86

One of Türkiye’s best violin virtuosos, Suna Kan, who served as a soloist and chief violinist in the Presidential Symphony Orchestra for many years, has passed away at the age of 86.

Nuri Kan, the father of Suna Kan, who was born in Adana in 1936, was also a viola player in the Presidential Symphony Orchestra. Suna Kan, who started learning the violin from her father when she was only 5 years old, later took violin lessons from her family friend Hulusi Karsel.

The artist gave her first recital on April 18, 1946, in the concert hall of the Ankara State Conservatory, and began to be called the “wonder child” after this recital. She received a state scholarship to study abroad with The Wonder Child Law, which was created in 1948.

Kan, who was sent to the Paris Conservatory, graduated in 1952 with first place. She won numerous awards in various parts of the world and returned home in 1957 and was appointed as the soloist of the Presidential Symphony Orchestra.

She has held the title of the State Artist since 1971. She had not given a concert for a long time due to health problems since 2017.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

    Erdoğan to embark on 1st foreign visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

  2. Violin virtuoso Suna Kan dies at 86

    Violin virtuoso Suna Kan dies at 86

  3. Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

    Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

  4. Swiatek fights off Muchova for 3rd French Open title

    Swiatek fights off Muchova for 3rd French Open title

  5. Nuggets move within one win of first NBA title

    Nuggets move within one win of first NBA title
Recommended
Frances ballet star on giving up the American dream

France's ballet star on giving up the American dream
New Transformers fails to energize the saga

New 'Transformers' fails to energize the saga
Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul

Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul
Giant inflatable ducks return after 10 years

Giant inflatable ducks return after 10 years
Dance workshop for quake victims

Dance workshop for quake victims
Anger as pre-historic stones destroyed for French DIY store

Anger as pre-historic stones destroyed for French DIY store
WORLD Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking off ties with Taiwan

Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking off ties with Taiwan

Honduras opened an embassy in Beijing on Sunday, Chinese state media reported, months after the Central American nation broke off relations with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.

ECONOMY Divided Fed expected to rally around US interest rate pause

Divided Fed expected to rally around US interest rate pause

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to pause its campaign of interest rate increases on June 14 to give policymakers more time to assess the economic impact of existing hikes and recent banking stresses.

SPORTS Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women's 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has smashed the 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.