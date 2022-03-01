Village muhtars come to metropolis to collect paper waste: Report

  • March 01 2022 07:00:00

Village muhtars come to metropolis to collect paper waste: Report

ISTANBUL
Village muhtars come to metropolis to collect paper waste: Report

Muhtars (local heads) of many Anatolian villages come to Istanbul as seasonal workers to collect paper waste at the time of the year when they cannot earn a living with farming, according to a report by an agency affiliated with the Istanbul Metropolis Municipality.

The Istanbul Planning Agency’s report showed that some 18 tons of domestic waste are collected daily in the metropolis.

Some 90 percent of this waste was buried in large storage areas, some 4 percent was composted and the rest recycled.

According to the report published by daily Milliyet, there are some 15,000 “rickshaw-owners” in the city collecting the province’s wastes.

“Thinking of the seasonal waste collectors, the number of those earning a living from collecting wastes has reached some 500,000 across the country,” the daily reported on Feb. 28.

On average, rickshaw owners earn between 3,000 and 6,000 Turkish Liras ($217 to $434) if they collect some 100 kilos daily.

“Collecting wastes brings more money than farming,” the report highlighted. “Many muhtars from villages come to Istanbul to collect paper waste when they cannot earn from farming.”

While examining the report, the daily summarized that those growing up in a family of waste collectors give up school education and own a rickshaw as soon as they grow up.

Turkey, collection,

WORLD Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades
MOST POPULAR

  1. Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

    Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

  2. Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

    Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

  3. Turkey continues phone diplomacy over war in Ukraine

    Turkey continues phone diplomacy over war in Ukraine

  4. Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

    Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

  5. Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

    Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent
Recommended
Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles
New technologies cannot replace tour guiding, say tour guides

New technologies cannot replace tour guiding, say tour guides
Zambian promoting Aegean province with YouTube videos

Zambian promoting Aegean province with YouTube videos
Local man turns home into ‘Star Wars Museum’

Local man turns home into ‘Star Wars Museum’
Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week
Weekly incidence rates decline in largest cities

Weekly incidence rates decline in largest cities
WORLD Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes by Tuesday and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades that has claimed at least nine lives.

ECONOMY Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021

Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021

The Turkish economy expanded 11 percent year on year in 2021 in line with market expectations, according to official data revealed on Feb. 28. 
SPORTS Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Feb. 26 and dedicated her victory to “the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”