Vietnam flood death toll rises to 90

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 90

HANOI
Vietnam flood death toll rises to 90

The death toll from major flooding in Vietnam has risen to 90, with 12 people still missing, the environment ministry said yesterday, after days of heavy rain and landslides.

Relentless rain has lashed south-central Vietnam since late October and popular holiday destinations have been hit by several rounds of flooding.

Whole sections of coastal Nha Trang city were inundated last week, while deadly landslides struck highland passes around the Da Lat tourist hub.

More than 60 deaths recorded since Nov. 16 were in Dak Lak, where tens of thousands of homes were inundated, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

Four communes in Dak Lak were still flooded yesterday, the ministry said.

More than 80,000 hectares of rice and other crops across Dak Lak and four other provinces were damaged in the last week, with over 3.2 million livestock or poultry dead or washed away by floodwaters.

Authorities have used helicopters to airdrop aid to communities cut off by flooding and landslides, with the government deploying tens of thousands of personnel to deliver clothing, water-purification tablets, instant noodles and other supplies to affected areas, state outlet Tuoi Tre News said.

Severe flooding in southern coastal Khanh Hoa province washed away two suspension bridges last week, leaving many households isolated, the outlet said, citing officials.

Natural disasters have left 279 people dead or missing in Vietnam and caused more than $2 billion in damage between January and October, according to the national statistics office.

flood ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s population nears 86 million amid declining birth rates

Türkiye’s population nears 86 million amid declining birth rates
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s population nears 86 million amid declining birth rates

    Türkiye’s population nears 86 million amid declining birth rates

  2. THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

    THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

  3. Türkiye sees red meat price drop amid global surge

    Türkiye sees red meat price drop amid global surge

  4. Central Bank outlines advances in Digital Turkish Lira second phase

    Central Bank outlines advances in Digital Turkish Lira second phase

  5. Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln

    Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln
Recommended
Russian attack kills four, wounds 17 in Kharkiv: Mayor

Russian attack kills four, wounds 17 in Kharkiv: Mayor
50 children in Nigeria escape after kidnapping as 38 worshippers rescued

50 children in Nigeria escape after kidnapping as 38 worshippers rescued
US and Ukraine report peace plan progress after Geneva talks

US and Ukraine report peace plan progress after Geneva talks
Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo

Hamas says discussed second phase of Gaza truce in Cairo
Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike
Trump blasts Ukraine for zero gratitude amid talks to halt war

Trump blasts Ukraine for 'zero gratitude' amid talks to halt war
Hamas delegations visit Cairo amid plans on Rafah communities

Hamas delegations visit Cairo amid plans on Rafah communities
WORLD Russian attack kills four, wounds 17 in Kharkiv: Mayor

Russian attack kills four, wounds 17 in Kharkiv: Mayor

A Russian drone strike on the major Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed four people and wounded 17 on Sunday, its mayor said.

ECONOMY THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

Turkish Airlines (THY) is offering round-trip flights to select South European destinations starting from $129, with the promotion valid for limited seats.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿