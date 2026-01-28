Victoria Beckham honored in Paris amid family rift

PARIS

Victoria Beckham escaped the bitterness of a family feud with a trip to Paris on Jan. 26 to receive an award from the culture ministry for her contribution to the fashion and entertainment industries.

The former Spice Girl, after a weekend celebrating "Baby Spice" Emma Buntun's 50th birthday, headed to the French capital with husband David and her children — except Brooklyn — to be named a "Officer of the Order of the Arts and Letters."

The ceremony at the culture ministry was kept under wraps to avoid a scrum of journalists or onlookers after explosive claims about the Beckhams by eldest son Brooklyn last week.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati praised Beckham as "a global icon that holds a very special place in the hearts of French people."

After starting with shows in London and New York, Beckham has been unveiling the new collections for her label in Paris since 2022.

"Through your journey, your work, and your commitment, you have woven a deep, sincere, and lasting bond with France," Dati told the 51-year-old singer-turned-designer.

Brooklyn Beckham deepened a rift with his parents after writing on social media last week that they had tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife.

In a highly personal post that confirmed a long-rumored falling out, Brooklyn claimed Victoria Beckham "hijacked" his first dance on his wedding day and danced "inappropriately on me."

The Order of the Arts and Letters is reserved for figures judged to have contributed to France's cultural life and is separate to the more prestigious Legion of Honor (Legion d'honneur), the state's top award.