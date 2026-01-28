Victoria Beckham honored in Paris amid family rift

Victoria Beckham honored in Paris amid family rift

PARIS
Victoria Beckham honored in Paris amid family rift

Victoria Beckham escaped the bitterness of a family feud with a trip to Paris on Jan. 26 to receive an award from the culture ministry for her contribution to the fashion and entertainment industries.

The former Spice Girl, after a weekend celebrating "Baby Spice" Emma Buntun's 50th birthday, headed to the French capital with husband David and her children — except Brooklyn — to be named a "Officer of the Order of the Arts and Letters."

The ceremony at the culture ministry was kept under wraps to avoid a scrum of journalists or onlookers after explosive claims about the Beckhams by eldest son Brooklyn last week.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati praised Beckham as "a global icon that holds a very special place in the hearts of French people."

After starting with shows in London and New York, Beckham has been unveiling the new collections for her label in Paris since 2022.

"Through your journey, your work, and your commitment, you have woven a deep, sincere, and lasting bond with France," Dati told the 51-year-old singer-turned-designer.

Brooklyn Beckham deepened a rift with his parents after writing on social media last week that they had tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife.

In a highly personal post that confirmed a long-rumored falling out, Brooklyn claimed Victoria Beckham "hijacked" his first dance on his wedding day and danced "inappropriately on me."

The Order of the Arts and Letters is reserved for figures judged to have contributed to France's cultural life and is separate to the more prestigious Legion of Honor (Legion d'honneur), the state's top award.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran’s stability, peace are vital to regional security: National Security Council

Iran’s stability, peace are vital to regional security: National Security Council
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran’s stability, peace are vital to regional security: National Security Council

    Iran’s stability, peace are vital to regional security: National Security Council

  2. 2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin

    2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin

  3. Ten US warships in Mideast as Trump threatens Iran

    Ten US warships in Mideast as Trump threatens Iran

  4. Turkish Intelligence’s Victory in Syria: Those Who See Everything Prevail

    Turkish Intelligence’s Victory in Syria: Those Who See Everything Prevail

  5. Truckers' Balkan border blockade over EU rules continues

    Truckers' Balkan border blockade over EU rules continues
Recommended
Endangered fish under protection at Istanbul Aquarium

Endangered fish under protection at Istanbul Aquarium
Rushdie warns of political violence as he recounts his attack

Rushdie warns of political violence as he recounts his attack
Ankara Castle to gain new appeal with three museums

Ankara Castle to gain new appeal with three museums
Anderson makes couture debut at Dior

Anderson makes couture debut at Dior
Scientists recover the oldest wooden tools from a site in Greece

Scientists recover the oldest wooden tools from a site in Greece
Altınbeşik Cave walkway to be protected with steel mesh

Altınbeşik Cave walkway to be protected with steel mesh
WORLD 2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin

2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that a second round of Moscow-Kiev peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. will take place in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Feb. 1.

ECONOMY Amazon says to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide

Amazon says to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide

Amazon said Wednesday that it would be cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring announced in October, when it had already flagged plans to cut its workforce by 14,000 posts.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿