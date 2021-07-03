Victims of Sivas Massacre remembered on 28th anniversary

  • July 03 2021 07:00:00

Victims of Sivas Massacre remembered on 28th anniversary

SİVAS
Victims of Sivas Massacre remembered on 28th anniversary

The Sivas Massacre, an arson attack staged on mostly Alevi intellectuals inside the Madımak Hotel that killed 33 intellectuals and two hotel personnel, was commemorated on its 28th anniversary on July 2 in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas.

Sivas Governor Salih Ayhan and representatives from non-governmental organizations attended the ceremony, laying red carnations in the memorial corner in the hotel building.

“This pain is the common pain of all of us, our Sivas and all humanity. In these lands, dark hands have always tried to sow grudge, oppression and hatred. 28 years ago, they made such an attempt in Sivas as well,” Ayhan said during his speech.

Another commemoration event kicked off in front of the Pir Sultan Abdal Culture Foundation’s (PSAKD) Sivas branch in the Seyrantepe neighborhood.

A large crowd attended the commemoration march, where COVID-19 restrictions were not applied unlike last year.

The families carried photographs of their beloved ones, walking in the front façade of the group march consisting of about 1,000 people.

The attack against the hotel on July 2, 1993 targeted a group of intellectuals participating in a conference organized by the PSAKD, an Alevi organization.

The event came at a time when the prominent novelist Aziz Nesin, who was among the guests, had become a public target for translating Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses” into Turkish.

The participants of the conference were accused of being “infidels” by the large crowd outside, who had been provoked to action by a number of local political leaders.

While 33 people attending the conference died in the fire, two hotel personnel also died along with them.

Two protestors, who were in the crowd outside the hotel that instigated the events leading to the massacre, also died in the fire.

victim, TURKEY, remember,

ARTS & LIFE Sümela Monastery reopens after massive restoration work

Sümela Monastery reopens after massive restoration work
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

    Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

  2. What is the special meaning behind Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit?

    What is the special meaning behind Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit?

  3. Turkey allows Qatar to deploy 36 warplanes, 250 personnel for training purposes

    Turkey allows Qatar to deploy 36 warplanes, 250 personnel for training purposes

  4. Turkey to hold high-level meeting to decide on Kabul airport: Defense minister

    Turkey to hold high-level meeting to decide on Kabul airport: Defense minister

  5. Hidden gem of Phrygia becomes tourist hub

    Hidden gem of Phrygia becomes tourist hub
Recommended
Consumption of mussels, bottom fish ‘risky’ amid mucilage invasion

Consumption of mussels, bottom fish ‘risky’ amid mucilage invasion
Turkey’s city of waterfalls attracts nature lovers

Turkey’s city of waterfalls attracts nature lovers
Heavy rainfall expected after stifling heatwave

Heavy rainfall expected after stifling heatwave
Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan
Women protest withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

Women protest withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
Top court rules violation of rights for HDP’s Gergerlioğlu

Top court rules violation of rights for HDP’s Gergerlioğlu
WORLD Greek police nab fugitive deputy leader of Golden Dawn

Greek police nab fugitive deputy leader of Golden Dawn

Christos Pappas, who was second in charge of the far-right Golden Dawn party, was arrested late on July 1 in Zografos, a suburb of the Greek capital Athens. 

ECONOMY Hepsiburada valued at $4.38 bln in strong Nasdaq debut

Hepsiburada valued at $4.38 bln in strong Nasdaq debut

Shares of D-Market Electronic Services and Trading, also known as Hepsiburada, rose nearly 12 percent in their U.S. stock market debut on Thursday, giving the Turkish e-commerce platform a market value of $4.38 billion.
SPORTS COVID tests mandatory in ring at Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament

COVID tests mandatory in ring at Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament

COVID-19 tests will be mandatory for wrestlers and officials at this year's Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament, the Turkish Wrestling Federation announced on July 2. 