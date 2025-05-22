Victim's wife drops charges in hit-and-run case as suspects remain in US

ISTANBUL
The wife of a young man who was killed in a high-profile hit-and-run crash in Istanbul has retracted her legal complaint against the suspects, who escaped to the United States shortly after the incident.

The incident took place on March 1 last year, when Oğuz Murat Aci was killed in a car crash.

The crash was caused by 17-year-old Timur Cihantimur, who fled to the United States shortly after the incident with his mother, Eylem Tok

Murat Aci’s wife, Şükriye Aci, who is listed as a complainant in the case, formally withdrew her complaint. Four other individuals who were injured in the crash also retracted their statements against both Timur Cihantimur and his mother.

This comes amid ongoing efforts by Turkish authorities to secure their extradition from the U.S.

Şükriye Aci’s lawyer, Ahmet Aslan, stated in the petition that her financial and emotional damages had been compensated by Bülent Cihantimur, the father of the teenage suspect.

The petition emphasized that Şükriye Aci no longer wished to participate in any potential future trial involving Timur Cihantimur, Eylem Tok, or others under investigation.

The decision quickly sparked speculation that Şükriye Aci had accepted 100 million Turkish Liras ($2.5 million) in return for dropping the charges. Responding to the claim, she said she did not receive such an extraordinary sum.

“What I accepted was what my son and I were already entitled to, compensation that we would have received through a civil lawsuit anyway. I’ve been deeply worn out, by the legal process, by my husband’s family, and psychologically, so I made this decision knowing that the criminal trial will still continue.”

Meanwhile, Murat Aci’s father, Özer Aci, told the private broadcaster NTV that the family has not withdrawn their complaint and will continue the legal battle.

 

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
