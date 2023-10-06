Vets call for urgent actions on animals rights

ANKARA

Turkish veterinarians have convened to illuminate the pervasive predicament of countless animals subjected to deplorable living conditions and their exploitation across a spectrum of industries, spanning from the cosmetic realm to the world of entertainment, calling for urgent measures both nationally and globally.

The Turkish Veterinary Medical Association members gathered in the capital Ankara's Ulus Square on the occasion of the World Animal Day on Oct. 4, emphasizing that this year's theme is "Great or small, love them all.”

"The aim of the day is to draw attention to the welfare and health of animals and create awareness about those at risk of extinction. However, despite all these efforts, unfortunately, animal cruelty and violations of animal welfare continue on a global scale,” a written statement by the association said.

Violations of animal welfare persist in various forms, from the destruction of natural habitats and increased violations against wildlife to the production and slaughter of “economically valuable” animals, the statement said, stressing varying degrees of cruelty and mistreatment towards both domestic and stray animals.

"At least 1.6 trillion wild animals are used in the fashion, pharmaceutical and entertainment industries, often illegally domesticated and removed from their natural habitats."

"If global measures are not taken urgently, we may have to confront concerns about the future of our planet."

The association also argued that debates ignited by the issue of stray animals in Türkiye have altered perceptions of animal rights.

"Especially in recent times, the topic has deviated from a healthy discussion, and it seems like there are now 'animal activists and those who don't like animals' camps."

The association noted that such polarization has hindered the resolution of many issues in the country, particularly regarding the problems of stray animals, adding that taking constructive steps within this chaos could not contribute to problem-solving and meet the demands of all parties involved.

Many provinces across the country engage in debates concerning the problem of stray animals, especially dogs, which occasionally attack and cause severe injuries.

In the meantime, the Beşiktaş Municipality in Istanbul inaugurated the Cat Museum, where tales, toys, games and the history of cats in comics all came together under one roof.