Veteran Yeşilçam actor dies at 83

  • July 02 2021 12:02:18

ISTANBUL
Yeşilçam’s master director and screenwriter, Kartal Tibet, died on July 1 at the age of 83.

Actress Civan Canova announced the death of Tibet on his Instagram account, saying, “Goodbye, my brother Kartal. I will miss you so much.”

Born in Ankara in 1938, Tibet, who graduated from Ankara University State Conservatory Thea-ter Department, made great contributions to Turkish cinema with nearly 200 films he produced. His films, in which he
acted and directed, are considered among the classics of Yeşilçam, which is also known as Turkey’s Hollywood.

In 1961, Tibet was among the founders of Ankara’s first private theater, Meydan Sahne.

Tibet started the cinema with the movie “Karaoğlan.” Later he appeared in the cinema versions of Sezgin Burak’s cartoon character “Tarkan” and in many melodramas such as “Sarmaşık Gülleri” and “Boş Çerçeve” as well as in many literary adaptations such as “Zambaklar Açarken” and “Çalıkuşu.”

Tibet, who made his directorial debut with the movie “Tosun Pasha” in 1977, directed 56 films - most of them did well at the box office - in more than 20 of which late veteran actor Kemal Sunal starred.He contributed to Yeşilçam with nearly 200 films and was deemed worthy of many awards.

Tibet’s most recent films which he directed were “Dünya’yı Kurtaran Adamın Oğlu” and “Amerikalılar Karadeniz’de 2” in 2006.

