Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

ANKARA

Gülden Özel, a veteran news anchor who spent decades at state broadcaster TRT, died at the age of 58 on Sept. 8 after a long battle with cancer.

Born in the southern city of Hatay's Antakya district in 1967, Özel graduated from Ankara University in 1988 with a degree in International Relations. She passed TRT’s anchors exam and began her career at the Ankara radio station before moving to television, where she became a familiar face on several programs.

Özel served as a news anchor from 1997 to 2012, presenting the main news bulletin on TRT 2 and the morning news on TRT 1. Despite her illness, she continued her work throughout her treatment.

Her funeral will be held on Sept. 10 at Karşıyaka Cemetery in Ankara.