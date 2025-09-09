Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

ANKARA
Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

Gülden Özel, a veteran news anchor who spent decades at state broadcaster TRT, died at the age of 58 on Sept. 8 after a long battle with cancer.

Born in the southern city of Hatay's Antakya district in 1967, Özel graduated from Ankara University in 1988 with a degree in International Relations. She passed TRT’s anchors exam and began her career at the Ankara radio station before moving to television, where she became a familiar face on several programs.

Özel served as a news anchor from 1997 to 2012, presenting the main news bulletin on TRT 2 and the morning news on TRT 1. Despite her illness, she continued her work throughout her treatment.

Her funeral will be held on Sept. 10 at Karşıyaka Cemetery in Ankara.

death,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise

Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise

    Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise

  2. Israel launches deadly strike on Yemen rebel media arm

    Israel launches deadly strike on Yemen rebel media arm

  3. Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system

    Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system

  4. EU leader calls for sanctions against Israel over war in Gaza

    EU leader calls for sanctions against Israel over war in Gaza

  5. Poland warns of escalation, holds NATO talks after Russian drone intrusion

    Poland warns of escalation, holds NATO talks after Russian drone intrusion
Recommended
Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise

Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise
Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system

Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system
Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil

Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil
Turkish top diplomat to visit Italy for ties, regional developments

Turkish top diplomat to visit Italy for ties, regional developments
Pharmacies to record health measurements to national database

Pharmacies to record health measurements to national database
Manifest members released under judicial control after concert probe

Manifest members released under judicial control after concert probe
Microplastic-free Tuz Lake salt reaches global markets

Microplastic-free Tuz Lake salt reaches global markets
WORLD Israel launches deadly strike on Yemen rebel media arm

Israel launches deadly strike on Yemen rebel media arm

Israeli air strikes hit the media operation of Yemen's Huthi rebels on Wednesday, killing and wounding an unspecified number of people, the group said.

ECONOMY Aselsan signs 1.65 billion euros air defense systems deal

Aselsan signs 1.65 billion euros air defense systems deal

Aselsan has signed a major agreement with the Secretariat of Defense Industries for the procurement of air defense systems, with a total value of 1.65 billion euros.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿