Veteran columnist Pakize Suda dies at 70

ISTANBUL

Veteran journalist, columnist and artist Pakize Suda, who was suffering from dementia for nearly six years has lost her life at the age of 70.

Suda had an embolism on her brain on Dec. 15 and was under treatment in a hospital in the southwestern province of Muğla.

Her niece, Dilara Elagözlü, who was named the legal guardian of Suda, announced the death of the famous columnist.

In an interview recently given, Elagözlü talked about Suda’s illness, saying that “everything started with forgetting things.”

“One day she told me that she wanted to forget everything and die,” Elagözlü said.

Born in the Aegean province of İzmir in 1952, she starred in four movies and five TV series.

Hosting nearly a dozen of TV shows, Suda is the author of two books.

For years, she penned columns for the daily Hürriyet and the daily Habertürk.