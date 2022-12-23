Veteran columnist Pakize Suda dies at 70

Veteran columnist Pakize Suda dies at 70

ISTANBUL
Veteran columnist Pakize Suda dies at 70

Veteran journalist, columnist and artist Pakize Suda, who was suffering from dementia for nearly six years has lost her life at the age of 70.

Suda had an embolism on her brain on Dec. 15 and was under treatment in a hospital in the southwestern province of Muğla.

Her niece, Dilara Elagözlü, who was named the legal guardian of Suda, announced the death of the famous columnist.

In an interview recently given, Elagözlü talked about Suda’s illness, saying that “everything started with forgetting things.”

“One day she told me that she wanted to forget everything and die,” Elagözlü said.

Born in the Aegean province of İzmir in 1952, she starred in four movies and five TV series.

Hosting nearly a dozen of TV shows, Suda is the author of two books.

For years, she penned columns for the daily Hürriyet and the daily Habertürk.

Turkish, dead,

WORLD Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Only about 900,000 pets registered in PETVET system

Only about 900,000 pets registered in PETVET system
Over 80 pct of influenza cases in Türkiye caused by H3N2 virus: Expert

Over 80 pct of influenza cases in Türkiye caused by H3N2 virus: Expert
‘Newly discovered cave may be 100 million years old’

‘Newly discovered cave may be 100 million years old’
Moroccan telling cashier to wear headscarf to be deported

Moroccan telling cashier to wear headscarf to be deported
Report prepared in ‘terror investigation’ into municipality

Report prepared in ‘terror investigation’ into municipality
HDP MP stripped of her status as parliamentarian

HDP MP stripped of her status as parliamentarian
WORLD Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

An explosion and large fire hit a propane gas storage unit on the Moroccan coast Thursday, sending balls of flames into the sky, according to local media reports.

ECONOMY WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitrators concluded on Dec. 21 that the United States was out of line in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protests there in 2019-2020.

SPORTS Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Yamaha R25 Women’s Racing Championship has been conducted in Türkiye for the second time, with a total of 14 female riders sweating blood on the racecourse in the western province of İzmir.