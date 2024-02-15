‘Venus Rotates Clockwise’ at Vision Art Platform

ISTANBUL

Vision Art Platform presents a solo exhibition by E S Kibele, titled “Venus Rotates Clockwise.”

The production method emerges from Yarman's need to "transform the existing, to re-express it with other existing things" while relating the singularities and dualities she deals with to each other. She positions her audience in a perspective that questions both the cosmic and social dimensions and the ethics and aesthetics of the settlement.

“With the ‘Venus Rotates Clockwise’ exhibition, we witness Kibele Yarman's narrative performances and the new dynamic narratives established with these performances. We encounter spatial stories, woven infrequently with an invisible thread in which we can take part. Cybele's table is set up in bright rooms, hanging on colorful walls, rising from the floor, hanging from the ceiling and making one look through a narrow gap. It creates a network,” in the words of Bilge Bal, from E S Kibele Yarman's text titled "On Narrative Performances."

The exhibition, which will open on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m., can be visited through March 23 at Vision Art Platform, Akaretler, No: 35.

Venus Rotates Clockwise is the first solo exhibition of multidisciplinary artist and designer Yarman. The artist, who has a rich repertoire from illustration to collage, crowns her production journey of more than 10 years with this exhibition.