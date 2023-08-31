Venice fest boss baffled by hostility to Woody Allen

Venice fest boss baffled by hostility to Woody Allen

VENICE
Venice fest boss baffled by hostility to Woody Allen

The head of the Venice Film Festival, which started yesterday, told AFP it was "absolutely incomprehensible" why U.S. opinion had turned so strongly against director Woody Allen.

The festival has been criticized for its inclusion of several directors with past sexual assault allegations in this year's line-up, including Allen, Roman Polanski and Luc Besson.

But its boss, Alberto Barbera, said the controversy around Allen, who is set to present his 50th film "Coup de Chance" at the festival on Sept. 4, was particularly baffling to him.

"He has been completely absolved. Twenty-five years have passed and, for me, the hostility towards him, especially in the United States, is absolutely incomprehensible," Barbera told AFP.

Allen, 87, was investigated for an alleged assault on his adopted daughter in the early 1990s but no charges were brought by police.

He accuses his ex-partner Mia Farrow, who faces her own allegations of mistreating her children, of orchestrating the accusations.

In the #MeToo era, many have refused to accept the initial investigation findings and Allen has been effectively blackballed by Hollywood.

Barbera added that the case of Polanski, who remains a fugitive from the United States over a conviction for raping a minor in the 1970s, was "more complex."

"Not only has he been found guilty, but he has recognized his guilt and asked for forgiveness. The victim has forgiven him and asked for forgiveness on this affair," he said.

Polanski's new film "The Palace" is screening at the festival, though the 90-year-old is not expected to attend.

"We must make a distinction between the man and the artist," Barbera said.

"The history of art is full of artists who were criminals, and we nonetheless continue to admire their work."

France's Besson, who presents "Dogman" in competition this week, had rape allegations against him dropped in June.

venice film festival,

TÜRKIYE Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

    Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to hold key talks on grain deal on Sept 4

    Erdoğan, Putin to hold key talks on grain deal on Sept 4

  3. Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

    Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

  4. Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

    Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

  5. Gabon coup leaders make general transitional president

    Gabon coup leaders make general transitional president
Recommended
Strike-hit German stunt performers train kids

Strike-hit German stunt performers train kids
Indian rover confirms sulphur on Moons south pole

Indian rover confirms sulphur on Moon's south pole
Japans century of efforts to tame earthquakes

Japan's century of efforts to tame earthquakes
Maine’s puffin colonies recovering

Maine’s puffin colonies recovering
50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat

50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat
TV news crew robbed while reporting on robberies

TV news crew robbed while reporting on robberies
WORLD Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

Donald Trump routinely overvalued his net worth by billions of dollars each year between 2011 and 2021, New York's attorney general alleged on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by a more-than-expected 3.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from a year ago, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.