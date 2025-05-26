Venezuela's Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

Venezuela's Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

CARACAS
Venezuelas Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) waves to supporters as he celebrates the results of the parliamentary and regional elections at the Bolivar square in Caracas on May 25, 2025.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's party on Sunday swept the board in parliamentary and regional elections that were boycotted by the opposition in protest over his disputed re-election last year.

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela won 23 out of 24 state governor positions and scored 82.68 percent of the votes cast for lists of National Assembly members, the electoral council (CNE) said.

The constituency-level results of the parliamentary vote had yet to be tallied.

The main opposition group, led by popular figurehead Maria Corina Machado, had urged voters to stay away to avoid legitimizing what she described as a "farce" election.

AFP journalists who visited polling stations in several cities said turnout was much lower compared to the July 2024 presidential election.

The run-up to the vote was marked by mass arrests and a new crackdown on dissent.

Over 70 people were arrested on suspicion of planning to "sabotage" the election.

Among those arrested was leading opposition member Juan Pablo Guanipa, held on charges of heading the "terrorist network" behind the alleged plot.

Venezuela's authoritarian leftist government frequently alleges foreign-backed, opposition-led initiatives to topple Maduro, who took over on the death of his mentor, socialist firebrand Hugo Chavez in 2013.

Alleging an infiltration of foreign mercenaries, Venezuela closed its busy border with neighboring Colombia for the period of the election.

 'Farce' 

The vote was for 285 members of the National Assembly and 24 governors — including for the first time in Essequibo, an oil-rich region controlled by neighboring Guyana but claimed by Caracas.

Delphos polling company forecast a turnout of just 16 percent of 21 million eligible voters.

The low level of participation testified to the lack of faith many Venezuelans have in the electoral process after last July's presidential vote.

Electoral authorities quickly declared Maduro the winner of a third six-year term, without releasing detailed results.

But the opposition published its own tally from individual polling stations, showing a convincing win for its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

The crackdown on post-election protests left 28 dead, hundreds arrested, and cemented Venezuela's pariah status on the world stage.

On Sunday before the results were announced, Maduro shrugged off the opposition boycott.

"When the opponent withdraws from the field, we advance and occupy the terrain," he said matter-of-factly.

Machado published several pictures of deserted polling stations on social media.

She said the opposition had shown the election up as a "grand farce" and called on the armed forces to "act" against Maduro — her latest call for them to mutiny.

The military has ignored previous such entreaties from Machado.

Writing on X, Gonzalez Urrutia, who went into exile in Spain late last year, said the boycott was a "silent but resounding declaration that the desire for change, dignity and a future remains intact."

"I'm not going to vote because I voted (in the presidential election) and they stole the elections. So it's really a farce," said Candelaria Rojas Sierra, a 78-year-old retired civil servant in San Cristobal, on her way to mass to "pray for Venezuela."

Samadhi Romero, a 32-year-old university student, however defended the election as an "important process of civic participation."

She voted for Maduro's son, 35-year-old MP Nicolas Maduro Guerra, who was seeking re-election in Caracas.

A small opposition faction led by two-time former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles refused to be part of the boycott, arguing that previous voter stayaways had merely allowed Maduro to expand his grip on power.

 

The election comes as the country's economy — once the envy of Latin America, now in tatters after years of mismanagement and sanctions — faces even further turmoil.

U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked permission for oil giant Chevron to continue pumping Venezuelan crude, potentially depriving Maduro's administration of its last lifeline.

Washington has also revoked deportation protection from 350,000 Venezuelan migrants in the United States and expelled hundreds of others to a maximum security prison in El Salvador.

Venezuela's elections for the National Assembly and for state governor of Essequibo sent alarm bells clanging internationally.

Guyana has administered the region for decades but Caracas has threatened to partially annex it — a threat that Maduro repeated on Sunday.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chiefs visit

Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit

    Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit

  2. Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

    Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

  3. Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: Report

    Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: Report

  4. EU 'fully committed' to reaching US trade deal

    EU 'fully committed' to reaching US trade deal

  5. Japan to provide $15.5 billion tariff help to SMEs

    Japan to provide $15.5 billion tariff help to SMEs
Recommended
Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chiefs visit

Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit
Trump blows hot and cold on Putin, with Ukraine war in limbo

Trump blows hot and cold on Putin, with Ukraine war in limbo
Liverpool car ramming puts 27 in hospital, police rule out terrorism

Liverpool car ramming puts 27 in hospital, police rule out terrorism
Israel strikes Gaza as Netanyahu vows to bring hostages home

Israel strikes Gaza as Netanyahu vows to bring hostages home
Hamas accepts mediators latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

Hamas accepts mediators' latest Gaza ceasefire proposal
Putin views Ukraine talks offers as sign of weakness: Merz

Putin views Ukraine talks offers as 'sign of weakness': Merz
Armenian premier signals constitutional changes

Armenian premier signals constitutional changes
WORLD Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chiefs visit

Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit

Argentina has ratified its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and reaffirmed its collaboration with Washington, during a visit to Buenos Aires by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.
ECONOMY Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

Sales of cars made by Elon Musk's Tesla slumped by more than half in April as Chinese electric carmakers saw their share surge, the continent's manufacturing association said Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿