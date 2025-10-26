Venezuela vows to protect its coast from US covert ops

CARACAS

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino has said the country is conducting military exercises to protect its coast against any potential "covert operations" as the United States expands its regional military presence.

The move comes a day after the Pentagon ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group into the region, an escalation of the ongoing campaign of deadly attacks on alleged drug-smuggling boats that have killed at least 43 people.

"We are conducting an exercise that began 72 hours ago, a coastal defense exercise to protect ourselves not only from large-scale military threats but also to protect ourselves from drug trafficking, terrorist threats and covert operations that aim to destabilize the country internally," Padrino said.

Tensions are mounting in the region with U.S. President Donald Trump saying he has authorized CIA operations in Venezuela and that he is considering ground attacks against alleged drug cartels in the Caribbean country.

Since Sept. 2, U.S. forces have bombed 10 alleged drug boats with eight of the attacks occurring in the Caribbean.

The Republican leader accuses Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of leading a drug cartel, which Maduro denies.

Venezuelan state television showed images of military personnel deployed in nine coastal states and a member of Maduro's civilian militia carrying a Russian Igla-S shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile.

"CIA is present not only in Venezuela but everywhere in the world," Padrino said.

"They may deploy countless CIA-affiliated units in covert operations from any part of the nation, but any attempt will fail."