Venezuela says US terrorist designation a 'ridiculous lie'

Venezuela says US terrorist designation a 'ridiculous lie'

CARACAS
Venezuela says US terrorist designation a ridiculous lie

Venezuela on Nov. 24 rejected the U.S. terrorist designation of an alleged drug cartel on its territory as a "ridiculous lie" aimed at paving the way for an "illegitimate" military intervention.

A major U.S. military build-up near Venezuela has led to speculation that President Donald Trump is planning to try to topple Venezuela' Socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Washington accuses Maduro of heading an alleged Venezuelan drug cartel, "Cartel de los Soles" (Cartel of the Suns), which the United States on Nov. 24 designated a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry rejected what it called "the new and ridiculous lie from Secretary of State Marco Rubio" which it said aimed "to justify an illegitimate and illegal intervention against Venezuela."

The U.S. has deployed the world's largest aircraft carrier and other military forces to waters near Venezuela as part of a stated campaign to dismantle Latin American drug trafficking routes.

The Trump administration claims that the Cartel of the Suns is a drug trafficking syndicate run by Maduro and has issued a $50 million reward for the president's capture.

But Venezuela and countries that support it insist no such organization even exists.

U.S. forces have killed at least 83 people in strikes on boats accused of ferrying drugs from Latin America towards the United States since September.

No evidence has been made public that drugs were on board, and experts say the strikes are likely illegal even if the targets were proven to be drug traffickers.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

    UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

  2. Brazil's Bolsonaro begins 27-year jail term for coup bid

    Brazil's Bolsonaro begins 27-year jail term for coup bid

  3. Trump sends envoy to Moscow in hopes of finalizing Ukraine deal

    Trump sends envoy to Moscow in hopes of finalizing Ukraine deal

  4. Türkiye’s intelligence chief discusses Gaza with Qatari, Egyptian officials

    Türkiye’s intelligence chief discusses Gaza with Qatari, Egyptian officials

  5. Lack of pressure encourages Israel’s massacres on Palestinians: Erdoğan

    Lack of pressure encourages Israel’s massacres on Palestinians: Erdoğan
Recommended
UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general
Brazils Bolsonaro begins 27-year jail term for coup bid

Brazil's Bolsonaro begins 27-year jail term for coup bid
Trump sends envoy to Moscow in hopes of finalizing Ukraine deal

Trump sends envoy to Moscow in hopes of finalizing Ukraine deal
Saudi residents report booze ban eased for select foreigners

Saudi residents report booze ban eased for select foreigners
Trump moves to name some Muslim Brotherhood chapters terrorist organizations

Trump moves to name some Muslim Brotherhood chapters 'terrorist organizations'
Gaza survival at stake, as recovery to take decades: UN

Gaza 'survival' at stake, as recovery to take decades: UN
Northern Nigeria faces record hunger: WFP

Northern Nigeria faces record hunger: WFP
WORLD UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

The selection process for the next UN secretary-general formally began Tuesday as the presidents of the Security Council and the General Assembly issued a joint letter inviting member states to nominate candidates and outlining procedures for the months ahead.

ECONOMY Türkiye, World Bank launch $6 bln energy financing talks

Türkiye, World Bank launch $6 bln energy financing talks

Türkiye has agreed with the World Bank to initiate work on a financing package worth up to $6 billion to expand the country's electricity transmission infrastructure, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿