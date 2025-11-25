Venezuela says US terrorist designation a 'ridiculous lie'

CARACAS

Venezuela on Nov. 24 rejected the U.S. terrorist designation of an alleged drug cartel on its territory as a "ridiculous lie" aimed at paving the way for an "illegitimate" military intervention.

A major U.S. military build-up near Venezuela has led to speculation that President Donald Trump is planning to try to topple Venezuela' Socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Washington accuses Maduro of heading an alleged Venezuelan drug cartel, "Cartel de los Soles" (Cartel of the Suns), which the United States on Nov. 24 designated a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry rejected what it called "the new and ridiculous lie from Secretary of State Marco Rubio" which it said aimed "to justify an illegitimate and illegal intervention against Venezuela."

The U.S. has deployed the world's largest aircraft carrier and other military forces to waters near Venezuela as part of a stated campaign to dismantle Latin American drug trafficking routes.

The Trump administration claims that the Cartel of the Suns is a drug trafficking syndicate run by Maduro and has issued a $50 million reward for the president's capture.

But Venezuela and countries that support it insist no such organization even exists.

U.S. forces have killed at least 83 people in strikes on boats accused of ferrying drugs from Latin America towards the United States since September.

No evidence has been made public that drugs were on board, and experts say the strikes are likely illegal even if the targets were proven to be drug traffickers.