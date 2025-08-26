Venezuela builds up border security over US warships

Venezuela on Aug. 25 announced the deployment of 15,000 troops to the Colombia border to fight drug trafficking amid growing pressure from Washington on leftist strongman President Nicolas Maduro.

Three U.S. warships are on their way towards Venezuela's coast as President Donald Trump steps up pressure on Maduro, accused by Washington of heading a cocaine trafficking cartel.

"Venezuela is a clean territory, free of drug trafficking," Maduro said in his weekly television program. "...free from coca leaf crops, free! Free from cocaine production."

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced that the government was deploying the troops to bolster security in Zulia and Tachira states, which border Colombia.

"Here, we do fight drug trafficking, here, we do fight drug cartels on all fronts," he added, announcing the seizure of 53 tons of drugs so far this year.

The United States accuses both Maduro and Cabello of being members of the Cartel de los Soles ("Cartel of the Suns"), which Washington has designated a terrorist organization.

Apart from sending three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers to international waters off Venezuela, Washington is also planning to send 4,000 Marines to the region, U.S. media have reported.

Washington also recently doubled its bounty for Maduro's capture on drug charges to $50 million.

