Vehicle tracking system put in use amid virus

ANKARA

Turkey will monitor vehicles that carry cargo from Central Asia after entering the country with a tracking system, said Adil Karaismailoğlu, the Turkish transportation and infrastructure minister on April 28.

Under a new measure to allow for safer trade between Turkey and its neighbors, foreign truck drivers who comply with stringent health rules will be able to deliver their cargo and exit the country within 72 hours, without being subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Karaismailoğlu emphasized that after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the quarantine process, talks were held with Russia's transport minister and Kazakhstan's infrastructure minister.

Drivers from Russia and Kazakhstan will now be able to enter the country, provided that they do not get out of their vehicles and comply with stringent health rules.

He stated that drivers who have symptoms related to COVID-19 will not be allowed to pass, adding that all vehicles entering the country will continue to be subjected to disinfection.

"Drivers entering the country will be able to stop by the state-designated breakpoints," he said, adding that except for essential situations, drivers are not allowed to pause and wait.

He said comprehensive measures have been taken at the customs gates in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, Health Ministry, Interior Ministry, and Transport and Infrastructure Ministry to ensure that the export shipments are not

adversely affected, the supply chain is not damaged, and the transportation sector can work effectively.



