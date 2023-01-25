Vast iceberg breaks off near UK Antarctic base

Vast iceberg breaks off near UK Antarctic base

LONDON 
Vast iceberg breaks off near UK Antarctic base

A huge iceberg nearly the size of Greater London has broken off the Antarctic ice shelf near a research station, the second such split in two years, researchers announced on Jan. 23.

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) said the formation of the new iceberg - in a natural process called “calving” - was not due to climate change, which is accelerating the loss of sea ice in the Arctic and parts of Antarctica.

The iceberg, measuring 1,550 square kilometers (598 square miles), detached from the 150-meter-thick Brunt Ice Shelf a decade after scientists first spotted massive cracks in the shelf.

A similar spectacular separation, involving a 1,270-square-kilometre iceberg, occurred around a year ago.

“This calving event has been expected and is part of the natural behavior of the Brunt Ice Shelf,” said BAS glaciologist Dominic Hodgson. “It is not linked to climate change.” Britain’s Halley VI Research Station monitors the state of the vast floating ice shelf daily but is unaffected by the latest rupture.

The mobile research base was relocated inland for safety reasons in 2016-2017 as cracks in the ice threatened to cut it off.

Since then, staff have been deployed there only during the Antarctic summer between November to March, with 21 researchers currently on-site.

They maintain the power supplies and facilities that keep scientific experiments operating remotely through the winter, when it is dark for 24 hours and the temperature falls below minus 50 degrees Celsius (-58 degrees Farenheit).

“Our science and operational teams continue to monitor the ice shelf in real-time to ensure it is safe, and to maintain the delivery of the science we undertake at Halley,” added Hodgson.

They are set to be collected by aircraft around February 6, according to the BAS, a world leader in environmental research in the region.

UK,

WORLD Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

    Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

  2. Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says

    Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says

  3. Germany promises swift answer on battle tanks for Ukraine

    Germany promises swift answer on battle tanks for Ukraine

  4. Türkiye postpones NATO talks with Sweden, Finland

    Türkiye postpones NATO talks with Sweden, Finland

  5. Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US

    Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US
Recommended
Denmark wins global culinary showdown

Denmark wins global culinary showdown
‘Rust’ to continue with Baldwin in lead role

‘Rust’ to continue with Baldwin in lead role
Sean Penn Ukraine doc to premiere at Berlin film fest

Sean Penn Ukraine doc to premiere at Berlin film fest
Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US

Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US
Controversy, frivolity mark day one of Paris Fashion Week

Controversy, frivolity mark day one of Paris Fashion Week
Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley

Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley
WORLD Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

Hundreds gathered to applaud Jacinda Ardern as she left New Zealand's parliament to resign as prime minister on Wednesday, before Chris Hipkins was swiftly sworn in as her replacement.

ECONOMY UK to offer 600m in pollution-cutting support for steelmakers

UK to offer 600m in pollution-cutting support for steelmakers

Britain will offer grants to help its two largest steelmakers replace dirty blast furnaces with less carbon-intensive technology, media reported.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.