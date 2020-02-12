‘Vanadoccia’ in eastern Turkey declared protected area

  • February 12 2020 15:51:00

‘Vanadoccia’ in eastern Turkey declared protected area

VAN
‘Vanadoccia’ in eastern Turkey declared protected area

AA Photo

An area in the eastern province of Van’s Başkale district, which is called “Vanadoccia” by locals due to its resemblance to Cappadocia’s fairy chimneys, has been declared as a protected area.

With a presidential decree dated Feb. 11, Vanadoccia became a “strictly protected sensitive area.”

Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez welcomed the decision, saying “Vanadoccia did not get enough attention until today” in a tweet.

IN PHOTOS: ‘Vanadoccia’ in eastern Turkey
‘Vanadoccia’ in eastern Turkey

The rock formations, created by the lava from the volcanic Yiğit Mountain, 33 kilometers away from the city center, are similar to the fairy chimneys in the Cappadocia region in the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir.

This is why the area is called Vanadoccia.

The area includes some 17,00 fairy chimneys, 35 inns and 12 rock-carved houses.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

    US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

  2. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  3. Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

    Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

  4. Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

    Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

  5. Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations

    Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations
Recommended
Istanbul’s tunnel, tram celebrate anniversaries

Istanbul’s tunnel, tram celebrate anniversaries
Parasite Oscar success opens new era

'Parasite' Oscar success opens new era
Hockneys pop art icon ‘The Splash’ sells for £23.1 mln

Hockney's pop art icon ‘The Splash’ sells for £23.1 mln  
Roman Theater and archaeology park project in Ankara

Roman Theater and archaeology park project in Ankara
Fausto Zonaro’s work at Istanbul fair

Fausto Zonaro’s work at Istanbul fair
Historic Oscars draws smallest-ever audience

Historic Oscars draws smallest-ever audience

WORLD Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

A British law firm filed requests on Feb. 11 with the authorities in Britain, the United States and Turkey to arrest senior officials from the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of carrying out war crimes and torture in Yemen.
ECONOMY Turkey, UK eye post-Brexit trade boom with agreements

Turkey, UK eye post-Brexit trade boom with agreements

Turkey will be one of post-Brexit Britain’s top destinations for a trade deal after the European Union and the U.S., but despite the strong bilateral desire to strike a trade pact, experts are cool on the prospects of it happening anytime soon.
SPORTS 50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

A total of 50 Turkish athletes have so far qualified to represent their country in nine events at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.