‘Vanadoccia’ in eastern Turkey declared protected area

VAN

AA Photo

An area in the eastern province of Van’s Başkale district, which is called “Vanadoccia” by locals due to its resemblance to Cappadocia’s fairy chimneys, has been declared as a protected area.

With a presidential decree dated Feb. 11, Vanadoccia became a “strictly protected sensitive area.”

Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez welcomed the decision, saying “Vanadoccia did not get enough attention until today” in a tweet.

The rock formations, created by the lava from the volcanic Yiğit Mountain, 33 kilometers away from the city center, are similar to the fairy chimneys in the Cappadocia region in the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir.

This is why the area is called Vanadoccia.

The area includes some 17,00 fairy chimneys, 35 inns and 12 rock-carved houses.