VakıfBank move to CEV Women's Champions League final

  • March 25 2021 09:23:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
VakıfBank advanced to the CEV Women's Champions League final on March 24 after beating Italy's Unet e-work Busto Arsizio. 

The Turkish volleyball club eliminated Unet e-work with straight sets of 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 at Varese's E-work Arena.

"I am very happy for this victory against a very strong team. Compared to the first game, we played more aggressively. We served well and defended a lot of balls. We trained for a week to improve and we studied our opponent well," Vakifbank player Isabelle Haak said on the European Volleyball Confederation's website.

The team will play against Imoco Volley from Italy on May 1.

VakıfBank tasted a 3-2 defeat against Unet e-work in the first leg.

