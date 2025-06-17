Vaccine experts removed by Kennedy sound the alarm

Vaccine experts removed by Kennedy sound the alarm

WASHINGTON
Vaccine experts removed by Kennedy sound the alarm

Vaccination experts recently fired by Donald Trump's administration sounded the alarm in a June 16 editorial, saying they were "deeply concerned" by the actions of a U.S. health secretary known for his vaccine skepticism.

Last week Robert F Kennedy Jr dismissed all 17 members of a key advisory committee, accusing them of financial conflicts of interest.

Two days later, he announced the appointment of eight new members, including several vaccine critics, such as a biochemist who became the darling of the anti-vax movement.

The 17 former members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, who advised the country's main health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), published an editorial in the JAMA medical journal saying the ACIP was "at a crossroads."

"The abrupt dismissal of the entire membership of the ACIP, the appointment of 8 new ACIP members just 2 days later, and the recent reduction of CDC staff dedicated to immunizations have left the U.S. vaccine program critically weakened," they warned.

"These actions have stripped the program of the institutional knowledge and continuity that have been essential to its success over decades," they added.

"As former ACIP members, we are deeply concerned that these destabilizing decisions, made without clear rationale, may roll back the achievements of U.S. immunization policy, impact people's access to lifesaving vaccines, and ultimately put U.S. families at risk of dangerous and preventable illnesses."

RFK Jr in recent years has relayed numerous conspiracy theories about COVID vaccines and alleged links between vaccination and autism, notably through the Children's Health Defense organization he co-founded, which have long been debunked.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

    Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

  2. UK inflation dips less than expected in May

    UK inflation dips less than expected in May

  3. Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time

    Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time

  4. Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict

    Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict

  5. TUSAŞ inks new deals with Airbus at Paris Air Show

    TUSAŞ inks new deals with Airbus at Paris Air Show
Recommended
China downplayed nuclear-capable missile test: classified NZ govt papers

China downplayed nuclear-capable missile test: classified NZ gov't papers
G7 summit minus Trump rallies behind Ukraine

G7 summit minus Trump rallies behind Ukraine
Death toll from Russian attack on Kiev rises to 21

Death toll from Russian attack on Kiev rises to 21
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands unconditional surrender

Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
60 Israeli aircraft launch new attacks in Iran: Army

60 Israeli aircraft launch new attacks in Iran: Army
Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities

Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities
Trump says wont kill Irans Khamenei for now as Israel presses campaign

Trump says won't kill Iran's Khamenei 'for now' as Israel presses campaign
WORLD Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

Israel targets nuclear site as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

Israel said it struck a nuclear site near Tehran on Wednesday, while Iran said it fired hypersonic missiles as the arch foes traded fire for a sixth day.
ECONOMY UK inflation dips less than expected in May

UK inflation dips less than expected in May

British inflation eased less than expected in May after surging in April, official data showed Wednesday, fuelling expectations that the Bank of England will hold interest rates steady this week.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿