Uzuncaburç finds shed light on history

MERSİN

The ancient city of Uzuncaburç in the southern province of Mersin, which is home to Hellenistic-era structures, offers finds that will shed light on history.

Excavation and restoration projects of important structures in the ancient city were included in the 2021 investment program of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and work continues as part of this program.

A tender was held for the excavation and restoration projects, prepared by the Adana Directorate of Surveying and Monuments for the theater, sanctuary, temple and Hellenistic tower in the ancient city, and work has been initiated by a team, headed by Mersin University archeology department lecturer Professor Ümit Aydınoğlu.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Aydınoğlu said that Uzuncaburç was the capital and religious center of the region during the Hellenistic era.

Pointing to the magnificent structure of the ancient city, Aydınoğlu said, “Excavation and restoration works continue in the theater, sanctuary, temple and Hellenistic tower section of the ancient city. We are working with a team of 50 people. Most of the structures here are under the ground but they are in very good condition. We believe many people will come to see this place.”

Noting that they will reorganize landscaping in the region after the excavation and restoration works, Aydınoğlu said, “When people come here, they will have an idea of what the past was like, and they will have the chance to spend time here all day long.”