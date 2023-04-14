Uzbekistan president receives Türkiye’s electric car

ANKARA
Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car Togg has been presented to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, becoming the second foreign leader to have received the vehicle after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and a Togg delegation arrived in the Uzbek capital Tashkent to deliver the blue-colored Togg, which are produced taking inspiration from the northwestern province of Bursa’s Gemlik district, to Mirziyoyev.

Mirziyoyev thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the delivery of Togg in a phone call.

“It will be recorded as the success of the Turkic states in the world. It is an indicator of what Türkiye can succeed. The doors of your ancestral homeland are always open to you,” Mirziyoyev expressed.

For his part, Varank said, “We are happy and proud to have brought such a technological marvel produced by Türkiye to Uzbekistan, the term president of the Organization of Turkic States.”

Türkiye’s Togg will take its place in history as one of the most important automobile projects in the world, Varank added.

Along with Varank, the Uzbek president also drove Togg in the streets of Tashkent.

Discussing also bilateral issues with Varank, Mirziyoyev also noted that he is pleased with the current situation of cooperation between the two states and the development of the mutual dialogue.

Mirziyoyev also emphasized that the trade volume between the two countries has increased, and a number of major investment projects have been jointly implemented.

On April 3, the first Togg vehicle was delivered to Erdoğan.

Türkiye’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg) introduced the country’s first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019. It aims to produce 1 million vehicles in five different models by 2030. The vehicle is manufactured by a consortium of five Turkish companies in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The aim is to commence the export of domestically produced Togg vehicles in two years after the vehicles are introduced to the local market.

