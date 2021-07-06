Üstünel to represent Turkey at international dance competition

  • July 06 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Akay Üstünel emerged victorious at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Turkey Final held on July 4 in Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü Yaşam Valley, defeating 16 of some of the top street dance names in the country.

The dancers participating in the competition have performed one by one to be the name that will take place in the world final.

Famous singer Gökhan Türkmen, DJ Big Poppa and Turkish rapper Kamufle also took the stage at the event.

After competing against Gülay Tezcan in the final stage of the competition where street dance genres such as hip hop, popping and the house took place, 29-year-old dancer Üstünel won the first place with the votes of the audience.

Üstünel will represent Turkey at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, which will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Dec. 4.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is held in 50 different locations in more than 30 countries.

Pioneering a unique battle format where the crowd is the judge, Red Bull Dance Your Style has attendees voting red or blue – ultimately deciding who will rule the dance floor.

