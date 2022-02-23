Use of horse-drawn carriages to be prevented with project

  February 23 2022

EDİRNE
Three-wheeled vans are being distributed to residents in the northwestern province of Edirne as part of a project implemented to prevent horse-drawn carriages from being used in freight transport.

The vans were delivered to 12 more families on Feb. 21 in addition to the 134 vehicles previously distributed within the scope of the project carried out by the Keşan Municipality in Edirne.

Speaking during the ceremony, Keşan Mayor Mustafa Helvacıoğlu noted that the project, which sets an example for the rest of the country in “animal-loving municipalism,” will continue.

“We receive calls from many local authorities throughout the country and they ask for information about our project. Thank you to everyone who supported and contributed to it,” Helvacıoğlu noted.

Animal rights activists had raised questions over the conditions of the horses used in freight transport. Citing disease, malnutrition and neglect, activists have called for the industry to be replaced with electric vehicles.

It is expected that the use of horses in freight transportation will be prevented in the district with the completion of the project.

