US writer Paul Auster suffering from cancer

US writer Paul Auster suffering from cancer

WASHINGTON
US writer Paul Auster suffering from cancer

American author Paul Auster, whose stylistic novels about outsiders and down-and-outers brought him fame, is suffering from cancer, his wife said on March 11.

Auster, 76, is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, his wife and fellow writer Siri Hustvedt posted on Instagram.

“My husband was diagnosed with cancer in December after having been ill for several months before that,” she wrote.

“I have been living in a place I have come to call Cancerland.” “Many people have crossed its borders either because they are or have been sick themselves or love someone, a parent, child, spouse, or friend who has or had cancer,” she wrote.

Auster has written more than 30 books which have been translated into more than 40 languages. He shot to fame in 1982 with “The Invention of Solitude,” a haunting memoir of his father.

He followed that up with “The New York Trilogy,” a noirish take on the detective genre.

Hustvedt didn’t specify what type of cancer her husband has or his prognosis.

“Living with someone who has cancer and is being bombed with chemotherapy and immunotherapy is an adventure in closeness and separation,” she wrote. “This tightrope isn’t always easy to walk...”

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

    Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

  2. CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

    CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

  3. Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

    Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

  4. Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

    Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

  5. People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls

    People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls
Recommended
Dutch art fair looks ahead after heist

Dutch art fair looks ahead after heist
Cheetahs back in wild after seven decades

Cheetahs back in wild after seven decades
Nobel-winning novelist dies

Nobel-winning novelist dies
Girl with AI earrings sparks Dutch art controversy

Girl with AI earrings sparks Dutch art controversy
Tom Hanks declared the worst at the Razzie Awards

Tom Hanks declared the worst at the Razzie Awards
Exciting discovery in Latmos

Exciting discovery in Latmos
WORLD North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang's second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.

ECONOMY Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi Arabia announced on March 12 the creation of a new national airline, part of a plan to turn Riyadh into a global aviation hub rivalling regional leaders like Dubai and Doha.

SPORTS Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye’s national billiard team defeated Sweden in the final of the UMB World Three-Cushion Championship for National Teams, achieving this success for the third time in a row.