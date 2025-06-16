US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight

HANOI

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was leaving Southeast Asia on June 16 after cancelling plans to dock in Vietnam, amid reports it is headed to the Middle East to boost the US presence as Israel and Iran do battle.

At 13:45 GMT, the carrier was traveling through the Malacca Strait toward the Indian Ocean, according to Marine Traffic, a ship-tracking site.

A Vietnamese government official confirmed to AFP that a planned reception aboard the USS Nimitz on June 20, as part of the ship's expected June 19-23 visit to Danang, had been cancelled.

The official shared a letter from the U.S. embassy announcing that the Defense Department was cancelling the event due to "an emergent operational requirement."

The U.S. Embassy in Hanoi declined to comment to AFP, as did a spokesman for the Nimitz.

The movement of one of the world's largest warships came on day four of the escalating air war between Israel and Iran, with no end in sight despite international calls for de-escalation.

Israel's strikes have so far killed at least 224 people, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians, according to Iranian authorities.

In retaliation, Iran said it had struck Israel with a salvo of missiles and warned of "effective, targeted and more devastating operations" to come.

U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on June 16 said that Iran's missile barrage had lightly damaged a building used by the American embassy in Tel Aviv.