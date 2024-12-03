US unveils fresh export curbs targeting China's chip sector

WASHINGTON
The United States has announced new export restrictions targeting China's ability to make advanced semiconductors, drawing swift condemnation from Beijing as competition deepens between the world's two biggest economies.

The move expands Washington's efforts to curb exports of state-of-the-art chips to China, which can be used in advanced weapons systems and in artificial intelligence.

The announcement comes weeks before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House, where he is expected to bolster Washington's hawkish stance on China.

"The United States has taken significant steps to protect our technology from being used by our adversaries in ways that threaten our national security," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement on Dec. 2

Beijing vowed to defend its interests, with a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson saying the United States "abuses export control measures" and has "hindered normal economic and trade exchanges."

The latest U.S. rules include a restriction of sales to 140 companies, including Chinese chip firms Piotech and SiCarrier, without additional permission.

They also impact Naura Technology Group, which makes chip production equipment, according to the Commerce Department.

Others include entities in Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

The new U.S. rules also include controls on two dozen types of chip-making equipment and three kinds of software tools for developing or producing semiconductors.

"We are constantly talking to our allies and partners as well as reassessing and updating our controls," noted Under Secretary of Commerce for industry and security Alan Estevez.

