US unlikely to impose protectionist measures against Türkiye: Şimşek

US unlikely to impose protectionist measures against Türkiye: Şimşek

ISTANBUL
US unlikely to impose protectionist measures against Türkiye: Şimşek

Commenting on the economic measures the new Trump administration has been taking, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said the direct risks to Türkiye “are very low.”

There has been a $78 billion trade deficit in favor of the U.S. in Türkiye’s trade with the U.S. in the last 20 years, Şimşek said in an interview with private broadcaster TV 100 on Feb. 8, noting that Türkiye does not have a free trade agreement with the U.S.

“The U.S. is already imposing high taxes on us. There is no reason to further increase these taxes,” the minister added.

“In this respect, two things remain to consider: First, the U.S. tariff hikes may have indirect effects,” he said.

Secondly, the U.S. could take some politically motivated steps, according to the minister.

“But we have good relations with the new U.S. administration. The dialog and relations between our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] and the U.S. President [Donald Trump] are good,” he furthered.

Şimşek said he did not believe the U.S. administration would consider imposing special protectionist measures against Türkiye.

Elaborating on the outlook of the Turkish economy the minister said that the most difficult period has been put behind.

“We have some macroeconomic issues. But we have brought a significant portion of those problems to a much more manageable level. Some problems require time to resolve. We will achieve this, we have time,” he said.

Inflation is falling, the budget deficit is decreasing, the current account deficit is at a sustainable level, and reserves are sufficient, Şimşek added.

Inflation will decline to around 24 percent this year, due to a strong policy framework, which encompasses monetary, fiscal, revenue, administered prices and supply-side policies, he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent second Nakba for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

  2. Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

    Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

  3. BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

    BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

  4. Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

    Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

  5. Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit

    Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit
Recommended
BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year
Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit

Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit
Nippon Steel has bold proposal to take US Steel

Nippon Steel has 'bold proposal' to take US Steel
Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK, up 73 percent

Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK, up 73 percent
Valentine’s Day expected to boost sales by 25 percent

Valentine’s Day expected to boost sales by 25 percent
December current account deficit seen at $3.7 billion

December current account deficit seen at $3.7 billion
US to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

US to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
WORLD MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

On Nov. 18, 2024, the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia (MIKTA) convened on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a joint communiqué, they reaffirmed MIKTA’s identity as a cross-regional partnership committed to democracy, international law, multilateralism, and global cooperation.
ECONOMY BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

Chinese BYD, the world’s leading EV maker, aims to sell 50,000 vehicles in the Turkish market this year, according to a company executive.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿