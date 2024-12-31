US Treasury says was targeted by China state-sponsored cyberattack

US Treasury says was targeted by China state-sponsored cyberattack

WASHINGTON
US Treasury says was targeted by China state-sponsored cyberattack

The US Treasury Department building is seen in Washington, DC, Jan. 19, 2023

The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday that a China state-sponsored actor was behind a cyber breach resulting in access to some of its workstations, according to a letter to Congress seen by AFP.

The incident happened earlier this month, when the actor compromised a third-party cybersecurity service provider and was able to remotely access the Treasury workstations and some unclassified documents, a Treasury spokesperson added.

Treasury contacted the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency after it was alerted of the situation by its provider BeyondTrust, and has been working with law enforcement partners to ascertain the impact.

"The compromised BeyondTrust service has been taken offline and there is no evidence indicating the threat actor has continued access to Treasury systems or information," the department's spokesperson said.

In its letter to the leadership of the Senate Banking Committee, the Treasury said: "Based on available indicators, the incident has been attributed to a China state-sponsored Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor."

An APT refers to a cyberattack where an intruder establishes and maintains unauthorized access to a target, remaining undetected for a sustained period of time.

The department did not provide further details on what was affected by the breach, but said more information would be released in a supplemental report at a later date.

"Treasury takes very seriously all threats against our systems, and the data it holds," the Treasury spokesperson added.

The official said that the department would continue working to protect the U.S. financial system from threats.

  Alarm over hacks 

Several countries, notably the United States, have voiced alarm in recent years at what they say is Chinese-government-backed hacking activity targeting their governments, militaries and businesses.

Beijing rejects the allegations, and has previously said that it opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyberattacks.

In September, the U.S. Justice Department said it had neutralized a cyber-attack network that affected 200,000 devices worldwide, alleging it was run by hackers backed by the Chinese government.

In February, U.S. authorities also said they had dismantled a network of hackers known as "Volt Typhoon."

The group was said to be targeting key public sector infrastructure like water treatment plants and transportation systems at the behest of China.

In 2023, tech giant Microsoft said Chinese-based hackers seeking intelligence information breached the email accounts of a number of U.S. government agencies.

The group, Storm-0558, had breached email accounts at approximately 25 organizations and government agencies.

Accounts belonging to the State Department and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo were among those hacked in that breach.

US, cyber attack,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

    Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

  2. Turkish inflation slows to 44.3 percent in December

    Turkish inflation slows to 44.3 percent in December

  3. Organized industrial zones employ record 2.7 mln people

    Organized industrial zones employ record 2.7 mln people

  4. Foreign tourists flock to ski resort, Erciyes, Palandöken

    Foreign tourists flock to ski resort, Erciyes, Palandöken

  5. Turkish Coast Guard catches over 55,000 migrants in 2024

    Turkish Coast Guard catches over 55,000 migrants in 2024
Recommended
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
UN experts slam Israels blatant assault on health rights in Gaza

UN experts slam Israel's 'blatant assault' on health rights in Gaza
Belgian foreign minister says Türkiye a key partner for Brussels

Belgian foreign minister says Türkiye a key partner for Brussels
Türkiye to protect all aggrieved groups in Syria: FM

Türkiye to protect all aggrieved groups in Syria: FM
Top US Republican fights for future in cliffhanger vote

Top US Republican fights for future in cliffhanger vote
Musk urges release of British far-right figurehead

Musk urges release of British far-right figurehead
South Korea investigators call off arrest of President Yoon

South Korea investigators call off arrest of President Yoon
WORLD Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Israel's military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after it crossed into Israeli territory early Friday.
ECONOMY Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

U.S. President Joe Biden has decided to block the proposed $14.9 billion purchase of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel and will announce the move as soon as Friday, according to U.S. media.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿