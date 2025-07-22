US Treasury officials meet with regional financial representatives in Turkiye

ANKARA
A U.S. Treasury delegation led by the Acting Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Anna Morris arrived in Türkiye to engage with Turkish, Iraqi and Syrian government officials and financial institutions in Istanbul and Ankara on July 20.

The U.S. delegation will highlight the Trump Administration’s recent lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria and seek compliance with the Trump Administration’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran, the U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul said in a statement.

The Treasury stands ready to assist the new Syrian authorities in improving the financial sector’s ability to counter money laundering and terror financing, the statement added.

Erdoğan, Starmer discuss progress on procurement of Eurofighter aircraft
