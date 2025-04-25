US trade deals appear distant as tariff tensions simmer

WASHINGTON

Trucks cross the Vincent Thomas Bridge as cranes stand waiting to unload cargo shipping containers from ships at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California on April 10, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump's promises of securing trade deals with major partners took another blow on April 24, with a French minister saying an agreement with the EU was "a long way" off and China insisting talks had not even started.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has imposed 10 percent tariffs on most trading partners, including the European Union, as a means of pressuring them to negotiate trade agreements more favorable to the United States.

He has also slapped tariffs on sector-specific imports, adding to strained ties with partners.

But he saved his toughest blows for China, slapping an additional 145 percent tariff on goods from the world's second biggest economy this year, drawing strong retaliation.

Even though top U.S. officials have touted 18 proposals brought to the trade team and said Washington was setting the stage for a deal with China, Beijing has called claims of ongoing trade talks "groundless..

Separately, France's Economy Minister Eric Lombard said in Washington that the EU and United States are far from reaching a deal on tariffs.

Asked about the state of negotiations with Beijing, Trump maintained on April 24: "We've been meeting with China."

He did not give details on who was taking part in these discussions.

Yet, hours earlier, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong told reporters: "I would like to emphasize that there are currently no economic and trade negotiations between China and the United States."

China's Foreign Ministry also called reports of ongoing talks "false."

On April 23, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that Washington and Beijing were "not yet" speaking on lowering tariffs.

Trump's on-again, off-again approach to rolling out tariffs has roiled financial markets, as Washington unveiled steep duties before making carveouts in recent months.

Most recently, the Trump administration temporarily excluded tech products like smartphones from his "reciprocal tariffs," which include a 125 percent rate on imports from China.

On April 24, a White House official told AFP the Trump administration was looking at "streamlining overlap" between tariffs on automobiles, steel and aluminum, as well as those imposed over illicit fentanyl.

But no final decision has been made on any amendments to tariffs on auto imports and parts, the White House added.

The picture appears mixed for other trading partners, with Trump unveiling, then halting , even steeper levies on many of them.

A 90-day pause on these higher levels of "reciprocal tariffs" on dozens of countries is set to expire in early July.