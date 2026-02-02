US talking deal with 'highest people' in Cuba: Trump

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Jan. 1 that Washington was negotiating with Havana's leadership to strike a deal, days after he threatened Cuba's reeling economy with a virtual oil blockade.

"Cuba is a failing nation. It has been for a long time, but now it doesn't have Venezuela to prop it up. So we're talking to the people from Cuba, the highest people in Cuba, to see what happens," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

"I think we're going to make a deal with Cuba."

Trump gave no indication what such a deal might entail.

His second administration has been ratcheting up pressure on the communist-run island nation off south Florida since the Jan. 3 U.S. ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, whose country was a close ally of Havana and a crucial source for oil exports to Cuba.

On Jan. 29, the Republican president signed an executive order threatening to impose additional tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba.

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Miami-born son of Cuban exiles, have made no secret of their desire to bring regime change in Havana.

After Maduro's fall, the U.S. president warned Havana to "make a deal soon" or face unspecified consequences.

"NO MORE OIL OR MONEY FOR CUBA: ZERO!" Trump had stated earlier, claiming Cuba was "ready to fall."

For its part, Cuba's government has accused Trump of seeking to economically strangle the island, where daily power cuts are intensifying and lines at gas stations keep getting longer.

