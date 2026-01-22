US, Syria discuss SDF ceasefire, ISIL detainee transfer

US, Syria discuss SDF ceasefire, ISIL detainee transfer

DAMASCUS
US, Syria discuss SDF ceasefire, ISIL detainee transfer

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) deploy with armored military vehicles to secure roads leading to Gweiran Prison, which houses men accused of being ISIL terrorists in Hassakeh, northeastern Syria.

U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper spoke by phone with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Jan. 21 to discuss a ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and cooperation on transferring ISIL detainees, CENTCOM said.

Cooper stressed the importance of Damascus “adhering to a ceasefire” and avoiding steps that could derail the process, according to a readout issued by CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins.

He briefed al-Sharaa on CENTCOM’s plan for “an orderly and secure transfer” of up to 7,000 detainees and set expectations for Syrian forces and “all other forces” not to interfere, the statement said.

CENTCOM said the two sides reaffirmed what it called a shared commitment to preventing an ISIL resurgence in Syria.

The call came as the U.S. military said it had begun moving detainees out of northeastern Syria, transferring 150 ISIL members from a facility in Hasakah province to secure locations in Iraq as part of a broader operation.

Damascus announced a four-day ceasefire with the SDF that took effect at 8 p.m. local time on Jan. 20, after government forces advanced in parts of northern and eastern Syria.

But the truce has faced early strain. Syrian authorities accused the SDF of attacks that they said killed 11 soldiers and wounded 25 on the first day of the deal.

In Hasakah province, government forces entered the sprawling al-Hol camp on Jan. 21 after the SDF withdrew from the site. The desert camp holds about 24,000 people, mostly women and children linked to suspected ISIL members, from more than 40 countries, according to officials and media reports.

Syria’s Interior Ministry on Wednesday declared al-Hol camp and security prisons taken from the SDF group as “restricted security areas.”

Thousands of suspected ISIL fighters are held in multiple detention facilities across northeastern Syria, while tens of thousands of relatives live in camps including al-Hol and the smaller al-Roj.

Syrian authorities have also reported an escape from the Shaddadi prison in Hasakah province, saying 120 detainees fled and 81 were later recaptured.

U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said this week the SDF’s role as the main anti-ISIL force on the ground had “largely expired,” arguing that Syria now has a functioning central government and has joined the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL.

He said Washington was enabling the handover of detention sites and had “no interest” in a long-term military presence in northeastern Syria.

The "greatest opportunity" for Kurds lies in the "post-Assad transition under the new government," offering "a pathway to full integration" into a unified state with citizenship rights, cultural protections and political participation, Barrack added.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

    Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

  2. Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

    Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

  3. Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

  4. Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

    Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

  5. İYİ Party retools top board following convention

    İYİ Party retools top board following convention
Recommended
Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE
Japan suspends restart of worlds biggest nuclear plant

Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant
Iran Guards chief says finger on trigger, warns US against miscalculations

Iran Guards chief says 'finger on trigger', warns US against 'miscalculations'
Syria says SDF exploits ISIL fight to justify existence

Syria says SDF exploits ISIL fight to justify existence
Interim Venezuela leader to visit Washington

Interim Venezuela leader to visit Washington
New Zealand landslips kill at least two, others missing

New Zealand landslips kill at least two, others missing
Marcos hit with impeachment complaint

Marcos hit with impeachment complaint
WORLD Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

The United Arab Emirates will host "trilateral" talks on the Ukraine war this week with Ukrainian, U.S. and Russian officials, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

ECONOMY Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rallied Thursday after President Donald Trump rowed back on threats to hit key European countries with tariffs over their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿